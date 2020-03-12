The SEC announced it is suspending all regular season competition for teams in all sports on SEC campuses, as well SEC championship events, until March 30 because of the continued spread of coronavirus.
The suspension may extend past March 30, SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said.
The first domino to fall was the conference cancelling the remainder of its men’s basketball tournament less than an hour before No. 8 seed Tennessee was set to take the court for its second-round game with No. 9 Alabama.
“I have not had a situation as difficult as this one,” Sankey said. “To make a recommendation to our presidents and chancellors that we cancel the remainder of our men’s basketball tournament was a moment where I had to stop and catch myself and recompose myself.
“I tell you that simply to say that there is no one in this conference who has taken these decisions lightly.”
Tennessee coach Rick Barnes questioned why the conference was planning on continuing play moments before the tournament was cancelled.
“The kids have no voice,” Barnes told ESPN’s Marty Smith. “Are we just waiting on someone to get sick? Us and Alabama should be the first ones to say, “We ain’t playing.’”
Tennessee basketball coach Rick Barnes just told me in no way should the SEC basketball tournament be played. He told me, “The kids have no voice. Are we just waiting on someone to get sick? Us and Alabama should be the first ones to say, “We ain’t playing.’”— Marty Smith (@MartySmithESPN) March 12, 2020
Sankey reflected on Georgia’s SEC Tournament win in 2008 after a tornado hit the Georgia Dome and forced the conference to move the event to Georgia Tech as one of the reason’s why cancelling the tournament was a difficult decision.
“There was a student-athlete on that team walking down the hallway carrying our championship trophy saying, this is the best day of my life,” Sankey said. “I have felt the responsibility to give that team another opportunity, but the greater responsibility is the health and the information that’s come about.”
The cancellation puts an end to a tumultuous Vols’ season after the NCAA announced it was cancelling all winter and spring championships. Tennessee likely would have earned an at-large bid for the National Invitational Tournament after finishing the regular season with a 17-14 record.
Sankey added there is no “prescriptive list” about what to do with spring football practice but off-campus and on-campus recruiting have stopped for “a period of time.”
“I’ve sent a text to (NCAA president) Mark Emmert saying the NCAA should engage in on and off campus recruiting policies and changes and, candidly, restrictions for a period of time while we’re all dealing with this,” Sankey said. “That would set everyone on an even plane rather quickly.”
The conference’s baseball and softball tournaments are scheduled after the suspension date, leaving the SEC with “an opportunity to evaluate and answer that question later.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.