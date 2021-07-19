HOOVER, Ala. — Shane Beamer knows what it’s like to live in the shadow of a coaching legend.
The son of legendary Virginia Tech head coach Frank Beamer, that title has followed him his entire career and he’s embraced it and now he’s looking to build his own coaching legacy at South Carolina.
“You go back to when I was playing high school football, growing up in Blacksburg, Virginia, there were kids I played with who said the only reason you’re starting is because your dad’s the head coach at Virginia Tech,” Beamer said. “Then I got into coaching. Whether it’s right or wrong, I always tried to keep that chip on my shoulder edge to prove myself.”
After a coaching career that has been solely spent as an assistant at Tennessee, Mississippi State, Georgia, Virginia Tech and Oklahoma, Beamer returns to the SEC with that chip on shoulder, looking to prove himself as a first time head coach after replacing Will Muschamp, who was fired by the Gamecocks after five seasons.
Beamer isn’t a complete stranger to Columbia, having served as an assistant on Steve Spurrier’s staff from 2007-2010 where he was part of a Gamecocks team that beat No. 1 Alabama and won the SEC East in 2010.
That team laid the groundwork for three straight 11-win seasons from 2011 to 2013 and now he is tasked with getting South Carolina back to that level of relevancy with Georgia, Florida and Clemson on the schedule annually.
“I’m not talking about something that hasn’t been done before at South Carolina,” Beamer said. “My last year at South Carolina we we played for the SEC Championship, we beat Alabama, we beat Tennessee, Georgia, Florida and our in-state rival in the same season.
“We’re not talking about something that was 40 years ago. It was recently done here in South Carolina. We’re not far from betting back there and doing it again. That’s our plan.”
Beamer has some of the tools to work with to help bring that plan to fruition, including one of the top running backs in the league in Kevin Harris.
Harris managed to rush for 1,138 yards and 15 touchdowns in 2020.
“Kevin is very tough, physical,” Beamer said. “He’s a guy that it’s hard for one person to bring him down. He’s a downhill runner that’s really worked to improve his game, not just carrying the ball but running routes, pass protection, all that stuff.
“I hope has the year that he had last year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.