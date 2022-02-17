The Heritage boys basketball team came up just short of upsetting Hardin Valley on its home floor in a heartbreaking one-point loss two weeks ago.
Back inside Yogi Wilson Gymnasium, which is serving as host site of the District 4-4A basketball tournaments, it looked for two quarters like those same two teams were on pace to do it again. The sixth-seeded Mountaineers struggled to overcome the press from No. 3 Hardin Valley in the opening minutes of the third quarter and never recovered, ending their season in a 67-44 loss in the opening round of the district tournament.
The biggest contrast between that Jan. 31 meeting and the latest go-around was Heritage’s inability to move the ball up the floor, and it cost the Mountaineers their season.
“We just really struggled to get the ball to midcourt the first four or five minutes of the third quarter,” Heritage coach Brad Flatford told The Daily Times. “That was the difference in the game. We’re down one and then (Hardin Valley) comes down and scores on their first possession and we just went through a barrage of turnovers, giving them easy buckets. We just can’t do that.
“You can’t give them extra possessions, especially easy buckets like that. That was the difference in the game.”
Hardin Valley (16-10) appeared to be on the cusp of pulling away in the second quarter, but the Mountaineers answered every time. One Hawks run to go up 17-11 forced Flatford into a timeout to settle things down. His team responded with a 9-3 run of their own to tie it up at 20, starting with a Grant Campbell jumper.
After Ben Brophy used a 3-pointer to put the Hawks up, 26-22, Campbell, who finished with 19 points, knocked down a corner 3 with just over one minute left in the first half to pull Heritage within one. That was followed up by a Dylan Varitek and-one on the Mountaineers’ ensuing possession to take a 27-26 lead before Barron Scheetz scored to give Hardin Valley a 28-27 advantage at halftime.
Heritage (9-19) had plenty of reason to be optimistic coming out of the break, but the Hawks made a statement early in the third quarter with their pressure and a 14-2 run all but sealed the Mountaineers’ fate the rest of the way.
“We took better care of the ball the first time we played (Hardin Valley) here,” Flatford said. “We took better care of the ball in the first half here tonight, I thought, but in the second half we didn’t. It just wasn’t one of our guards, it was kind of a collection of our guards not being strong with the basketball, getting trapped and not coming back to the ball.
“Whatever it was, we did it to get them easy opportunities. At that point, the game just got away from us.”
The loss brought an end to Flatford’s inaugural season leading the Mountaineers and despite a disappointing finish, he is looking forward to the players he will bring back next season with a year in his system and some growth under their belts.
“We’ve got some good young players,” Flatford said. “We played a lot of sophomores this year who did some things and helped us win some games and they’re going to be back. We’re predominantly a sophomore and junior team, so we’re going to have a lot of guys back and we’re excited about some younger guys that are freshmen right now.
“I think the future is bright. We just have to get better individually. That’s what we’re going to have to do in the offseason and get them ready to play at this level.”
