SEYMOUR — Maci Pitner was honored between games Friday night for having scored her 1,000th career point earlier this season, but it was Pitner’s defense that keyed a Seymour surge past South-Doyle.t
After the teams went into halftime deadlocked, Pitner had four steals in the third quarter to help the Seymour Lady Eagles to a 65-51 victory over South-Doyle.
Slashing drives from speedy Terryanna Griffin and a decided height advantage helped South-Doyle (3-14, 0-8 District 2-AAA) stay close at 21-19 and 33-33 over the first half.
Emma Watson scored on a short jumper. Pitner pilfered the first Lady Cherokee possession of the third and converted an and-one off her layup.
Watson banged a 3-pointer after Pitner had another layup on a nice assist from Watson and the 10-0 run gave Seymour (9-10, 5-3) the gap it needed to fight off a comeback.
“Defense is not really my strong suit, but tonight I was just motivated because I knew afterwards I was getting my ball and everything,” Pitner said. “I was just trying to do everything I can to make a good showing.”
With 29 points and seven steals, Pitner was more than good. Watson finished with 14 points and Aebri Graham added 10.
Graham, who is also chasing the 1,000-point mark, hit two treys in the first quarter to give Seymour an early lead and perhaps more importantly, moved the taller South-Doyle players out of the paint.
The Seymour gym went silent in the second quarter when Pitner took a hard spill going up for a lay-up and was down on the court for several minutes.
“I don’t have any meat on my bones, so I just landed on my whole right side, on my hip bone and elbow,” Pitner said.
After a brief stint on the sidelines, the junior returned and quickly drove in for another bucket then dished an assist to Bailey McCoy.
On the other end, Makayla Pittard and other Lady Cherokees were scoring inside and the teams were knotted 33-33 at the break. Pitner’s defense picked up to lead the 10-0 run that put Seymour up 51-42 entering the fourth quarter.
“(Pitner) sets the pace and the tempo for us,” Seymour coach Greg Hernandez said. “When she’s on, we’re going to play really well. She’s the heart and soul of our team.”
Seymour pressed South-Doyle often, leading to both turnovers and fouls. The Lady Cherokees played only six players in its first half rotation. Two eventually fouled out, helping Seymour control play down the stretch.
“I told my girls we had to make it difficult for their three key players,” Hernandez said. “If they live and die by the other girls shooting threes and they beat us, they beat us. But let’s rebound and create turnovers like we did in the third quarter.”
Seymour held South-Doyle to nine points in the third and fourth quarters. Behind Griffin’s 13 points, four other Lady Cherokees were held to nine points apiece.
The Eagles never recovered and South-Doyle kept Seymour winless.
South-Doyle (13-6, 5-3) was led by speedy Kendrick Holland, who totaled 27 points, including two of the three Cherokee 3-pointers. Tony Sapp added 20 points.
Seymour (0-18, 0-8) was led by Avery Bryson with 11 points, including three treys. Nic Childress and Josh Robinette each added nine points.
South-Doyle ended the first quarter ahead 16-6 and took a 36-20 break into halftime.
A 30-point third quarter performance sealed the outcome with South-Doyle up 66-35 entering the last period.
Seymour hosts Morristown East on Tuesday with doubleheader action starting at 6 p.m.
