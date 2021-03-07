KNOXVILLE — John Fulkerson broke down as he walked around midcourt and hugged each of his teammates before subbing out for the final time inside Thompson-Boling Arena.
The display of emotion continued long after the final buzzer sounded on a 65-54 victory over Florida on Sunday to close out the regular season.
Fulkerson embraced each of his teammates on the bench with tears in his eyes as the final seconds ticked off the clock. He could barely compose a thought while talking with Vol Network personality Bob Kesling after the game and took a long moment of reflection on the court before heading back to the locker room.
“That moment I realized that I was playing my last game inside TBA in front of Vol Nation,” Fulkerson said. “It just made me really emotional because of all the times, the memories and coaches I’ve met while on this court and in this program over the last five years. I just thought of all of the times and all of the success we had on and off the court.
“Again, it’s relationships I’m going to have for the rest of my life and I’m very sad for it to be coming to an end. I’ve had the time of my life here and I don’t want it to end, but we still have a lot of work to do.”
Fulkerson reiterated that he has not made a decision about whether he will return for a sixth season, but he acted and sounded like somebody who understood his time at Tennessee is drawing to a close.
If it was indeed his final home game, Tennessee (17-7, 10-7 SEC) allowed him and fellow senior Yves Pons to go out on top with a stifling defensive performance over the final 24 minutes that flipped what looked like a disappointing Senior Day into a celebration.
The Gators (13-8, 9-7) built as much as a 14-point lead in the first half and led by 13 after a mid-range jumper from Bearden alum Ques Glover with three minutes, 57 seconds remaining before halftime, but Tennessee held Florida scoreless for the remainder of the period while orchestrating an 8-0 run to cut the deficit to 33-28.
The Vols carried that defensive intensity into the second half, limiting the Gators to six made field goals and 31.6% shooting after the intermission while Tennessee shot 45.5%.
“Florida was aggressive to start with, and I thought we settled in with that and got aggressive ourselves trying to go beat it as opposed to just being content to get it in,” Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said. “It was a good win for us. We needed it.”
The victory gives the Vols a double bye in the SEC Tournament and will face either Florida, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt in the quarterfinals Friday inside Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena. Tennessee will attempt to win its first SEC tournament championship since 1979.
“This last week that we’ve had off, we’ve had I think our best practices of the year,” Fulkerson said. “It really doesn’t matter what has happened from this point before because now is really the time where it counts. We have two tournaments where we have to go and play our best basketball, and I think that we really found ourselves and found our team and found our identity this past week, and I think we showed it today.”
