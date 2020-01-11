With all the youth and injuries Maryville College’s men’s basketball team is dealing with this season, it has become clear it will need to perform as best as it can in order to win games.
Anything less than that, and best-case scenario seems to be the Scots will hang tough before getting worn down in the second half.
That reality reared its ugly head on Saturday afternoon in a 66-53 loss to visiting Averett at Boydson Baird Gymnasium.
Maryville (2-10, 1-4 USA South Athletic Conference) had the lead for all but 30 seconds in the first half and didn’t fall behind until more than four minutes had passed in the second half. A brief run put the Scots back in the lead with 13 minutes to go in the game, but they scored two buckets in the rest of the way as the Cougars (8-6, 4-2) used their experience to pull away.
First-year coach Raul Placeres chalked it up the Scots running into a wall.
“There were a lot of things we saw we could have exposed that we did in the first half somewhat," Placeres said. “That’s what we did in the first half. We just fell extremely flat in the second half. A lot of the youth showed up from the 13-minute mark on — lack of execution, lack of toughness.
“They beat us to all the 50-50 balls today. I warned (my team) about that because (Averett) is an experienced team. They have six seniors that have been there.”
Maryville has only one senior — point guard Joshua Brooks – but after Saturday’s game he is the only healthy player remaining on the roster that played college basketball before this season. The most noteworthy of those absences is sophomore post player Nick Clifton, who suffered a torn ACL in his right knee in a game on Dec. 17.
Making matters worse, junior point guard JR Sanders suffered a painful ankle injury late in the first half Saturday and had to be helped to the locker room.
The Scots already were playing without freshman Barron Nease, who suffered a hip injury after working his way into the starting lineup, and freshman Brice Martin, who won the USA South’s last two Rookie of the Week awards before suffering an ankle injury in the closing minutes of Maryville’s road win over Huntingdon on Jan. 4.
Maryville was out so many players for Saturday’s game that freshman Dalton Coleman, who had played 17 minutes over five games, was called on to start. He played 24 minutes and had seven points, five rebounds and two assists.
As if that wasn’t enough, freshman post player Felix Uadiale — one of the season’s biggest bright spots — picked up his second personal foul with seven minutes left in the first half and was limited to 23 minutes overall.
Despite all of that, Maryville was the better team for 25 minutes. Averett took its first lead with 15 minutes left in the game. The Scots responded with a fast-break alley-oop dunk by Kevin Chong from Donnie Jackson, a jump shot by Brooks and a three-point play by Jackson all in a span of 72 seconds that gave them a 42-40 lead with 13 minutes to go.
That’s when the drought began, and it never ended. The Scots made two field goals after that and finished the second half by shooting 20% from the field (6 of 30).
Brooks led Maryville with 12 points, and Chong had 11 points and four rebounds. Uadiale had six points and nine rebounds before fouling out late in the second half.
“I’m a big believer that players win games and coaches lose games,” Placeres said. “That’s the approach I take every game. I have to put them in better situations. It’s on me. Sooner or later they’re going to get it.
“I go into every game trying to win the game. I know we’re going to be good in the future. There are no ifs, ands or buts about that, but we were capable of winning today. We demonstrated that.”
Maryville is back in action with another home game at 2 p.m. today against Greensboro.
