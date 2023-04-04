Hayden Stringer fell to his knees and pounded the ground with his fists.
The Maryville senior was ecstatic, having just scored what would turn out to be the deciding goal in the second half of the Rebels’ 1-0 win over District 4-AAA foe William Blount at John Sevier Elementary. His team previously had several chances to put that first goal into the net, but were turned away due to miscues and fouls, so he knew how major this turning point could be.
“That's a relief,” Maryville coach Nick Bradford told The Daily Times. “District contest, you want to make sure you capitalize, right? You want to execute, and that's one of the things we want to strive for always.
“Great execution in the box … Liam (Meade) did a great job, creating the moment and put it where he needed to, and Hayden was there to kind of get a touch, clean it up, and then slide it home.”
Maryville (3-3-2, 2-0-1 District 4-AAA) had two goals waved off in the first half, the first due to an offsides call and the second because of a foul on the goalkeeper. Just over 12 minutes before Stringer’s goal, too, Meade barely missed on a shot that hit the outside of the goal.
It wasn’t that the Rebels didn’t expect to find it tough going on Tuesday. Bradford made sure his team knew what it would face in an ever-improving William Blount (8-2, 2-1) squad.
“William Blount is a very good team, and we knew that coming in,” Bradford said. “They're winning, they're putting goals in. I told the boys you can't ever disrespect a style of play because sometimes you offer something as a unit that other teams need to find a way. How are we going to beat that?
“And so tonight, it looked like we needed to go a bit more direct, and we understood the challenge and so you’ve got to step up and be ready. They have some quality up front and, uh, I don't, not for one second did we take them for granted.”
The other sideline knew what to expect, too.
“That was a dog fight,” William Blount coach Bill Baker said. “We knew it was going to be, this was no fluke. We knew this was going to be a good game. Both teams are a little tired and beat up, but we expected to win this game. Super proud of my guys. Nick's got a great crew over there, too. Super proud of my guys. I thought we played pretty dang well.
“I could run through a bunch of things, but we do what we could with what we had available today. We're just a little gassed and a little sore. So are they. It was a great game. I'd love to play them again. I think on a neutral site, it's a better game. I'm not upset at all.”
Though William Blount struggled to stay on the attack and failed to score, the Govs saw the result of their improvement in the way Maryville responded to them.
In an early bout last year between the two teams, in which the Rebels also won, 1-0, the Govs’ game plan was to stay on the defensive. They switched that up on Tuesday, staying on the aggressive, and Maryville answered aptly.
“Last year, we played extra defenders in the box,” Baker said. “We didn't try to score. Today, we played them straight up and expected to win the game. We went straight up, we didn't play anybody in the box, and we went four in the back. They went five. I felt like they respected us. They paid an extra guy in the back.”
Stringer’s goal proved to be the difference-maker, as the Govs weren’t able to put together a sound possession in the final moments. Facing off against a tough district foe and coming out the victor, Bradford is well aware of the momentum swing his team could be in for.
All the Rebels have to do from here on is capitalize on it.
“Right now, you know, we're coming off of three games (in) four days and you got to make sure that you are just ready,” Bradford said. “This high school season takes a toll on the body, and we have a lot of young players and maybe some guys that might not have seen all the minutes stepping in and playing.
“So I'm really proud of the whole team. It's great to win. (There is) definitely some adversity we're having to overcome at the moment in our season. I think that was a good turning point.”
