The writing was on the wall.
Though Heritage held a double-digit lead over Red Bank at halftime Thursday, the Lions were primed for a breakout second half.
“I knew they were going to make a run,” Heritage coach Brad Flatford told The Daily Times. “They’re a pretty good team. They were going to make a run at us eventually. You knew it was coming.”
Red Bank did make that run, and while Heritage still held a five-point advantage to start the fourth quarter, it was in that period that the Lions fully overtook the Mountaineers, handing them a 47-43 loss in the Heritage Christmas Tournament third-place game.
“It was a combination of a few things,” Flatford said. “We didn’t take very good care of the ball again in the second half. Some shot-selection at times was a little bit rushed. (Red Bank) stepped up and played better. They made some shots in the second half.
“Our zone gave them some problems in the first half, and they kind of figured it out a little bit and made some shots and kind of climbed back.”
Red Bank (7-7) began its assault in the third quarter, scoring twice as many points as Heritage (8-6). Its defense stunned a Mountaineers offense that put up 24 points in the second quarter, holding it to just 12 across the final two periods.
The Lions knotted the score at 41 on a layup with just under four minutes left, then tied it up again at 43 moments later. After a 2-point bucket by Red Bank’s Kendrick Lloyd, Heritage had to start fouling.
Though the Lions made two key errors late, committing a charity-stripe violation and a double-dribble, the Mountaineers couldn’t capitalize, missing the tying jump shot before Lloyd hit two free throws.
Eli Williams (26 points) scored 21 in the first half, including 17 in the second quarter alone. His performance helped the Mountaineers carve a 31-19 halftime lead.
“We got off to a really good start in the first half again,” Flatford said. “We were hot. Eli (Williams) was shooting the ball really well in the first half.”
The Mountaineers’ second-leading scorer was 6-foot-8 post Grant Campbell (8 points), but they struggled to find a consistent inside attack.
“We’re trying in some spots,” Flatford said. “Out of timeouts or whatever, half-court sets, we’re trying to get some inside touches. Sometimes, we could get it in there, and sometimes, we couldn’t. We’ve got some young guys out there playing, making decisions. They’ll live and learn, and that’s just part of it.”
It was the second heartbreaker in a row for Heritage, which lost a 17-point lead over Knoxville Central the day prior, but Flatford was proud of the Mountaineers’ effort against a Red Bank team that impressed him.
“I was obviously disappointed in the way we played in the last quarter-and-a-half yesterday,” Flatford said. “I thought we bounced back pretty well today. I didn’t know how we would handle that with that situation yesterday, giving up that lead, but I thought we responded really well against a pretty good team.
“So I feel good about that, about our team and the way we bounced back. We obviously still have a lot of things we’ve got to do better (at) if we want to win games like this night in and night out.”
