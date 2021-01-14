Maryville athletic director Larry Headrick told Scott West it was the strangest basketball games he had ever seen. The Maryville girls basketball coach agreed.
Everybody in attendance at Alcoa High School who witnessed the odd, yet dramatic bout between county rivals would probably say the same.
The Lady Rebels hit 10 3-pointers through the first three quarters and nothing else in one of their worst offensive showings of the season but figured it out in the fourth quarter to rally from an 11-point deficit and secure a 57-52 victory over the Lady Tornadoes on Thursday.
“We were as bad as we could be for three quarters, and then we were able to make some plays and hit shots,” West told The Daily Times. “Sometimes when you’re in a season with high expectations, you hope to have games like this.
“It’s not like we were getting beat by a team that is so far inferior to us. That wasn’t the case at all. They’re good, and to be able to come back in the fourth quarter and beat a team like that will hopefully give us some toughness going forward.”
Maryville senior Denae Fritz hit the Lady Rebels’ first basket from inside the 3-point line on the opening possession of the fourth to quarter to start cutting into the 41-30 lead Alcoa (5-5) had entering the period.
A minute later, Maryville senior guard Gracie Midkiff hit a 3-pointer that sparked a 15-0 run over a two-minute, 46-second stretch, capped by an and-one from senior guard Aaliyah Vananda that gave the Lady Rebels (12-3) a 47-44 advantage that it never relinquished.
Alcoa allowed the spurt to snowball and helped Maryville secure the rivalry victory with careless turnovers in the backcourt as the Lady Rebels turned to a full-court press. The Lady Tornadoes scored six points over the final 3:36, with three of those coming on a Macie Ridge and-one with eight seconds remaining and the result already decided.
“I have to do a better job of communicating because what I’m trying to communicate at timeouts we’re not carrying out,” Alcoa coach David Baumann said. “We can be fundamentally. I thought we panicked a little bit with some of the plays we made, but our girls’ effort was outstanding the entire game. That’s 100% a coaching loss tonight.”
Midkiff, Fritz and Vananda — a trio that led the Lady Rebels to their first Class AAA state tournament berth since 1999 last season — combined to score 20 of Maryville’s 27 fourth-quarter points. Midkiff tallied a game-high 19 points while Fritz and Vananda added 15 and seven, respectively.
Alcoa sophomore Karli Haworth, who was the best player on the court through the first three quarters, finished with 18 points. Senior guard Kenzie Wilburn (13) and Ridge (12) also scored in double figures.
“When you play, in my opinion, three of the beat teams in the state the way they have, losing a close one to Stone Memorial, losing a close one to us and beating Bearden, I know Coach Baumann is frustrated, but that’s only going to make them better,” West said. “... When you have the kind of leadership we have, you can find a way.
“They’ll have that next year, but that Alcoa team shouldn’t be looking at next year. They should be looking at this year because they can compete with anybody.”
Alcoa boys 62, Maryville 51: Alcoa coach Ryan Collins knew it was going in before Jahvin Carter raised up to shoot.
The corner 3-pointer from the freshman guard with 2:43 remaining in the third quarter capped a 14-0 run that gave Alcoa its first lead since early in the first quarter and the Tornadoes never looked back en route to a come-from-behind victory.
“Jahvin is a big-time player, and I think big-time players rise in big-time moments,” Collins said. “I have a 100% confidence with him. You want those kids to play with freedom, and as soon as he was locked and loaded, you act like it’s going in. You throw (three fingers up) for him and the bench celebrates.
“There’s nothing better, to me, than those kind of moments where everybody kind of feels a part of something.”
“We went more aggressive on defense and picking the ball up full court,” Carter said. “That made the pace go faster, and we like to play fast.”
Maryville hung with Alcoa for a bit but never found a way to slow it down. The Tornadoes reeled off a 8-0 run midway through the fourth quarter to pull away and snap the Rebels’ seven-game winning streak.
Alcoa sophomore guard Tai Cates scored a game-high 22 points and Carter added 12. Senior guard Jack Brown led Maryville with 18 points and was joined in double figures by fellow senior Josh Seiler, who tallied 12 points.
A rivalry defeat was compounded by an injury to junior point guard Charlie Rice, who suffered a high ankle sprain in the final minutes of the fourth quarter and left the arena on crutches. Eldridge admitted that Rice may be sidelined for multiple weeks. Junior guard Terrence Dorsey also turned his ankle but managed to play through the ailment.
“After the game I told the guys that we don’t feel sorry about the loss,” Maryville coach Mark Eldridge said. “Right now, I feel sorry for Charlie because he’s hurt that ankle twice already this year.
“... We could tell that (Dorsey) wasn’t very good from that point on (when he got hurt), and when you also have Charlie out, that’s two pretty big players in what we do.”
