Despite controlling tempo and possession most of the first half in Wednesday evening’s contest, Alcoa headed to a scoreless halftime frustrated and a bit angry.
An apparent goal in the last minute had been waved off, with junior forward Andrew Knight being called for impeding the keeper’s movement on a long, high-arcing ball from Jacob Bauman that nestled in the net just above the reaching arms of Levi Wirt.
Knight was clearly dejected during halftime talks, sitting off to the side of teammates with his jersey pulled over his head.
“I’m pretty emotional, and that call really added on to it,” Knight said. “I just wanted to win the game so bad.”
Knight’s frustration turned into distress for the Black Knights of Chuckey-Doak, instead. After the slow start, Alcoa exploded quickly once the second half began, scoring less than two minutes after the break and adding four more goals in an 18-minute span.
Chucky-Doak broke the shutout with a goal by Ethan Grindstaff in the final 16 seconds but Alcoa had long since put the game away for a 5-1 victory ending the Chuckey-Doak season and sending Alcoa into the Region 1-A championship game.
“That goal would have started the second half with a lot of momentum,” center-mid Leo Santos told The Daily Times. ”It ended up helping us in the end, because it got us a little bit mad. Starting the second half, we were ready to play.”
The Tornadoes (11-9-1) struck just 100 seconds into the second half and then hit a barrage of goals in the next 18 minutes, allowing the entire roster to see action.
Santos was the driving force behind the Alcoa assault, finishing with three assists and one goal.
Byrd also gave kudos to Jaden Dyer, who finished with one assist and provided great play in the Alcoa midfield.
Knight also added one goal, with Bacon Lauderback, Baumann, Jacob Knight and Santos all finding the back of the net in the first 18 minutes of play after the halftime soul-searching.
Alcoa finished with 16 shots-on-goal to just three from Chuckey-Doak (15-4). Alex Lopez, Braden Haas and Eli Owens controlled in goal until the final Chuckey-Doak goal with 16 seconds left ended the shutout.
“We were like caged animals, back there at half,” Alcoa coach Andy Byrd said. “(The Alcoa players) weren’t doing anything bad the first half, it was just the intensity wasn’t there, per se. But at halftime, they were ready to come out and do their thing. It was one of the best halves we’ve played all year in terms of just coming in and getting the job done.”
Byrd said that the Tornadoes also started slowly in the last game, a 3-2 win over Gatlinburg-Pittman in the District 2-A championship. The win over Chuckey-Doak and a G-P win over University School sets up a home rematch in the Region 1-A championship contest with a 6:30 start this evening. Region champions will host a state sectional contest while the loser will travel to the Region 2-A champion’s pitch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.