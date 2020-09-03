Something changes for Alcoa at halftime, and not for the better as strong first-half efforts become disappointing results.
It happened against rival Maryville on Tuesday when a tie game with a Class AAA semifinalist from a year ago snowballed into a loss, and the same situation played out again versus Karns on Thursday.
The Lady Tornadoes looked dominant entering the intermission, but faded down the stretch en route to a 4-4 draw with the Lady Beavers.
“Our second halves, except for maybe one (this season), have been consistently subpar,” senior winger Shelby Knight told The Daily Times. “We’ve either gotten comfortable or we got scored on early in the second half and just let it get the best of us.
“It’s frustrating to see the same thing happen in the Maryville game happen here.”
Senior midfielder McKinna Murr, senior forward Bonnie Lauderback and junior winger Kaleea Scales all scored in the first half to give Alcoa (1-3-1) a 3-1 lead entering the intermission, but Karns erased that advantage shortly after the second period began.
The Lady Beavers drew within one 50 seconds into the half and Meggie Farmer scored an equalizer a minute later.
Knight curled in a corner kick in the 48th minute to put the Lady Tornadoes back on top, but a 74th minute goal forced Alcoa to settle for a draw.
“There was a lack of communication and a lack of possession when they got that first goal in the second half, and when they got the second one after that, we shifted into panic mode and we didn’t need to,” Knight said. “I don’t think this is a team that outplayed us or a team that was faster or more skilled. We just went into panic mode and we let it get the best of us.”
There are several factors that contribute to the Lady Tornadoes’ inability to translate a strong first halves into winning second halves. A lack of a preseason caused by the pandemic is the start of those problems, but Alcoa has also been dealt with injuries that have forced more freshmen into the starting lineup.
Lauderback is playing limited minutes after suffering a severe ankle sprain against Powell on Aug. 25. Knight returned from the same injury Tuesday against Maryville after being sidelined for two weeks. Senior center back Haley Atchley sat out against Karns with a non-soccer injury.
“We have a lot of freshmen in there, and they have to get used to playing at a high intensity for an 80-minute match, which is an adjustment for them,” said Alcoa assistant coach Charles Stewart, who served as acting head coach while Shane Corley fulfilled a one-game suspension for being sent off against Maryville.
“Like it’s been for all of us, it’s been an unusual year. The good thing is we have a good bench and we’re able to rotate some girls and keep everybody a little bit fresher.”
Despite all the disappointment of the season’s first weeks, Alcoa’s hopes of a fourth straight state tournament appearance are not dampened.
As much as the Lady Tornadoes want to have more than one win by now, their four matches that have ended in losses or draws have come against three Class AAA programs (Powell, Maryville and Karns) and Christian Academy of Knoxville, which reached the Division II-A state tournament three years in a row.
Alcoa will be judged on how it fairs against Class A competition, but even success at its own level will require better second-half performances.
“I just think it’s something that we need to pull through, maybe watch some film and see exactly what the problem is,” Knight said. “Whatever it is, we can fix it. I’m very confident we can.”
