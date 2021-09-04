ROME, Georgia — Maryville College looked like a team ready for the challenge to start. However, as more minutes ticked off the clock, the difference between a program restarting its ascent up the mountain and one at the summit of national prominence like Berry became obvious.
A stifling defensive performance in the first half that limited the Vikings to 96 yards paved the way for the Scots to take a seven-point lead into halftime, but that momentum dissipated as soon as they returned to the field.
Miscues and failed execution on both offense and special teams over the final 30 minutes proved too much for Maryville College to overcome in a 20-14 loss to No. 25 Berry on Friday inside Valhalla Stadium.
"They are a championship program that has won five straight conference championships," Maryville College coach Ben Fox told The Daily Times. "Every team you play at some point decides, 'Today is not our day and we're not going to win.' To beat a championship team, you have to take them there. That was always going to be a fourth-quarter game, but they just executed better in the second half.
"We made some mistakes offensively and shot ourselves in the foot ... and they got rolling a little bit."
The downturn was immediate as junior quarterback Nelson Smith threw an interception on the second half's third play from scrimmage. Berry linebacker Connor Cheyunski fumbled on the return and Maryville (0-1) recovered, but the subsequent three-and-out led to a blocked punt that set the Vikings (1-0) up at the Maryville 15-yard line. Two plays later, Berry running back Brandon Cade scampered into the end zone from four yards out to draw the Vikings even.
The rest of Maryville's second half was defined by a lack of execution. The Scots tallied 49 yards and three first downs over the final two quarters. Smith was sacked four times over Maryville's final five drives.
Despite the obstacles thrown in its way, Maryville's defense kept the Scots in contention.
Berry entered the redzone three times in the second half but each time Maryville forced it to attempt a field goal. Berry kicker Matthew Syverson made the first two before missing the third with four minutes, 42 remaining to give the Scots one last chance to pull the upset.
Maryville went three-and-out, losing seven yards in the process, and Berry chewed out the rest of the clock on its ensuing drive.
"All we can do is motivate those guys," senior linebacker Bo Hering said. "We pick each other up. We're don't blame anyone for what's going on. We're going to look at this, go back to the drawing board and get better for next week."
Still, with all that went wrong, the performance was a positive one. The Scots did not arrive in Rome, Georgia seeking a morale victory, but it will take that over what occurred the last time it played here back on Nov. 17, 2018 for the first round of the NCAA Division III playoffs — a 31-0 defeat.
"Being a freshman on that team and being the senior captain on this team, I think that you can compare those (Maryville College) teams in certain ways, even if they are different in other ways," senior safety Haydn Tanner said. "Being able to come down here and put up a fight like that, it feels good, but it's something we have to put in the past."
Maryville will attempt to pick up its first win of the campaign when it hosts another Southern Athletic Association opponent in Centre at 1 p.m. Saturday on Honaker Field. The Colonels were picked to finish fifth in their conference in the preseason, three spots below Berry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.