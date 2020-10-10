Henry To’o To’o pounded his chest moments after he and his Tennessee cohorts stuffed Georgia running back Zamir White at the 1-yard line on fourth-and-goal on the final play of the first half.
To’o To’o and the rest of the Vols had good reason to be elated. They ended the first half with a goal line stand and were receiving the ball with a four-point lead to begin the second half. They were 30 minutes away from earning their first win over a top 10 opponent since 2006.
Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt wasn’t quite as excited. He knew the Vols had to play cleaner in the second half if they wanted to win.
“We made enough mistakes in the first half to last the entire year,” Pruitt said during a halftime interview with the Vol Network. “But the kids are playing hard. We got to play hard in the next 30 minutes, and cut our mistakes down.”
That didn’t happen. Tennessee committed even more blunders in the second half, allowing Georgia to score 27 unanswered points to cruise to a 44-21 victory at Sanford Stadium on Saturday.
The Vols (2-1, 2-1) entered the contest on an eight-game winning streak, hoping to snap a 33-game losing streak to top-10 teams. They received a sober reminder during the final 30 minutes — they still have some work to do before they can reclaim elite status in the college football world. The Vols mustered just 71 yards in the second half and turned the ball over three times. They also committed 10 penalties during the game for 84 yards.
Tennessee’s heralded offense line struggled against Georgia’s defensive front. The Vols finished with negative-one rushing yards.
“I really think most of our guys played with really good effort,” Pruitt said. “You need to play games like this to figure out who we are. If we are playing with really good effort, we got to execute at a higher level, and I saw a lot of that. I think our guys played hard; I just don’t think we played smart all the time.”
The Vols committed multiple mental errors in the first half. They lost one of their best pass rushers when Deandre Johnson targeted Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett in the first quarter. That blunder helped produce Georgia’s first score. Two pass interference penalties fueled another Bulldogs’ touchdown drive later in the half.
The Vols kept fighting. Trailing 14-7, they stopped Georgia on fourth-and-1 to take over at the Georgia 36. They seized the lead when quarterback Jarrett Guarantano tossed two touchdown passes to Josh Palmer.
The difference in the second half is that the Bulldogs began capitalizing on Tennessee mistakes. Azeez Ojulari forced Guarantano to fumble on the third play of the second half. That resulted in a field goal. Guarantano threw an interception on Tennessee’s next possession.
“When you look at the game, of course you learn a lot when you look at the tape,” Pruitt said “But you can’t turn the ball over three times against anybody and expect to win.”
The Vols’ defense held Georgia to another field goal after Guarantano’s interception. Their offense couldn’t sustain drives in the second half, and the defense began to fatigue. The Bulldogs produced two touchdown drives to stretch the lead to 37-21.
On Tennessee’s ensuing offensive possession, Monty Rice blitzed through the B-gap and punched the ball out of Guarantano’s arms. He recovered the fumble and strolled into the end zone to supply the exclamation point.
“They are probably the best defense in the SEC and that we have seen in a long time,” Gaurantano said. “They were able to create turnovers and get the job done when we didn’t. … This hurts like you-know-what, but we can’t change it. We have to focus on Kentucky.
“We have to get better in all facets of the game.”
