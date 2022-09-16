KNOXVILLE — Wesley Deck walked up to Joe Osovet, patted him on the back and took full ownership of a second half to forget.
“That’s on me,” the junior quarterback told his coach.
Deck was responsible for three second-half turnovers that helped Knoxville Central overcome an 18-point deficit and hand Heritage a 32-28 loss Friday inside Dan Y. Boring Stadium.
“(Deck is) a winner,” Osovet told The Daily Times. “We’ll live and die with that kid. We wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for him. He’ll be fine. The kid knows, and he’ll learn from this like everyone else on our team will.”
Deck was masterful in the first half, bouncing back from an interception on Heritage’s first offensive possession to complete nine of 13 passes for 204 yards and a touchdown.
He maintained that momentum after halftime, going 3-for-4 for 12 yards and rushing for a 6-yard touchdown — his second rushing score — to give Heritage (2-3, 1-1 Region 2-5A) a 28-10 lead with six minutes, 34 seconds remaining in the third quarter.
It all went wrong from there.
A Knoxville Central fumble gave Heritage an opportunity to build an insurmountable lead, but Deck threw an ill-advised interception to Torin McAfee.
Five plays later, Knoxville Central junior running back Frank Johnson IV punched in a 3-yard touchdown — the second of his four scores.
The Bobcats recovered an onside kick after the touchdown. They fumbled away their opportunity to pull within one score two plays later, but it presented itself again after McAfee made a diving interception.
Knoxville Central (2-3, 1-1) proceeded to ride Johnson down the field, feeding him seven carries, including a 7-yard touchdown run, during a 10-play, 66-yard scoring drive that trimmed Heritage’s lead to 28-25 with 8:08 left to play.
The Mountaineers picked up two first downs on their ensuing possession, kickstarting a drive that seemed to stop the bleeding. That is until Deck fumbled in an attempt to move the chains on third-and-2.
Johnson IV once again took advantage of the Heritage turnover, taking a direct snap and rumbling into the end zone from three yards out to give Knoxville Central the lead.
“We didn’t take care of the football,” Osovet said. “This game came down to us turning it over four times. We were lucky to be in this football game. We didn’t execute in the second half.”
Deck had a chance to make amends for his mistakes in the final minute, but Heritage went four-and-out to seal its fate.
The two interceptions and the fumble loomed large, but the Mountaineers’ defense was unable to slow Johnson IV and bail its quarterback out.
Knoxville Central rushed for 139 yards in the first half and was even better after halftime, finishing with 299 yards on 50 carries.
“We didn’t stop the run in the second half,” Osovet said. “They ran the ball down our throats. Credit to them for not folding and coming back in the second half by running the football to win this thing.”
A year removed from an 0-10 season, Heritage found itself in position to secure the program’s first three-game winning streak since 2016 and its first 2-0 start in region play since 2015.
The Mountaineers failed to make that a reality, but they did receive an education in what they cannot do to close out a game.
“When you have a program like this, the old adage is, ‘You lose close, and as you go, you win,’” Osovet said. “We have to be able to understand that. This program hasn’t had that. We haven’t played in many close games. You have to use this loss as a learning tool and build on it.”
