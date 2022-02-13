KNOXVILLE — Tennessee had been in this position before.
Whether leading or trailing by a handful of points, the Lady Vols have returned to the locker room at halftime with the result in question plenty of times this season. Nearly just as often, they’ve taken control in the last two quarters.
No. 13 Tennessee led Vanderbilt by just five points at halftime Sunday, its offense stalling amidst defensive pressure by the Commodores, one of the SEC’s best units at producing steals. The familiar tale unfolded in the second half, as the Lady Vols used runs, rebounding and energy to take control and ultimately top its in-state rival, 66-52, at Thompson-Boling Arena.
“The way we finished the second quarter was important,” Tennessee coach Kellie Harper said. “Jordan (Horston) hit the jumper. Then to start the third, getting those stops and at the same time, we would score, and that just gave us a lot of confidence.
“We stayed pretty focused on our defense and that’s true to who we are. I was proud of our team for that.”
Part of the reason Tennessee (21-4, 10-2 SEC) outdid Vanderbilt (12-14, 3-9) in the second half was its rebounding. The Lady Vols outrebounded the Commodores 13-7 in the third quarter and 11-7 in the fourth.
Rebounding has been Tennessee’s strength all season, as it’s been one of the nation’s best teams in that area, and it’s been a key asset in helping the Lady Vols down the stretch. They are 21-1 overall when outrebounding opponents.
“(Harper) was very proud of us because I think (Vanderbilt) might have outrebounded us on offensive boards last game,” senior wing Rae Burrell said. “So she made that a point that we need to get on it this game. We try to always outrebound our opponents.”
“We take a lot of pride in that, and we practice that a lot,” freshman wing Sara Puckett added.
Junior guard Jordan Horston tallied her 12th double-double this season with 16 points and 13 rebounds Sunday.
She wasn’t far from a triple-double, finishing with seven assists, and is one of multiple Tennessee players who seem to only get better throughout games. The win marked the 15th time this season she led Tennessee in scoring.
“The thing about Jordan, she gives her team confidence, she makes plays on both ends of the court, she can go rebound,” Harper said. “She makes so many good plays for our team while she’s on the court and I think it’s sometimes the little things that are more meaningful than the big things. Tonight she was extremely efficient … She had a terrific game, but that’s our Jordan Horston right now.”
“The game has slowed completely down for me,” Horston added.
Tennessee beat Vanderbilt, 65-51, in Nashville last month, and Sunday’s win gave Harper a 4-0 record against the Commodores as the Lady Vols’ coach. Though the first half may not have been what Tennessee fans hoped for, the second half was proof enough of the differing calibers of the two in-state programs.
Part of the reason for that difference is Tennessee’s ability to win in the second half.
“I think we’ve been pretty resilient and pretty tough,” Harper said. “I think we’ve been pretty consistent throughout and I think that resiliency and that toughness has shown up on the defensive end, sometimes late in the game. We just stay at it and stay tough, hang tough.
“Our physical play, our size, our ability to continue to rebound, I think it wears on people at times. For some games, I think that’s why you’ve seen us be successful in the second half.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.