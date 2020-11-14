ALCOA TORNADOES
Zach Lunsford: The sophomore quarterback was highly effective as the other half of Alcoa’s two-quarterback system alongside senior Camden Burden. Lunsford threw for more than 200 yards, including three touchdown passes to three different receivers in the Tornadoes’ rout of Kingston.
GREENBACK CHEROKEES
Micah Franklin: Franklin went from starting running back to starting quarterback in the middle of the season, and he showcased his development in the Cherokees’ season-ending loss to Coalfield. The junior completed 16 of his 21 passes for 190 yards and added 64 yards on 18 carries. He also recovered a fumble and returned it 90 yards for a touchdown to give Greenback a brief fourth-quarter lead.
MARYVILLE REBELS
DJ Burks: The junior wide receiver and safety balled out against Bradley Central for the second time this season, this time leading Maryville to the Class 6A quarterfinals for the 24th consecutive season. Burks logged four receptions for a team-high 89 yards and a touchdown, rushed for a 19-yard touchdown and registered two interceptions.
THE KING’S ACADEMY
Zak Acuff: The senior quarterback did everything he could to will TKA to a victory in his final game in a Lions uniform. He eluded Nashville Christian’s pressure for the entire game, completing 19 of 35 passes for 198 yards. On fourth-and-goal, he avoided the rush once again and rushed for a six-yard touchdown.
