KNOXVILLE — Alcoa entered halftime feeling pretty good about itself despite being down four points.
The Tornadoes failed to get anything going offensively but excellent defensive effort was keeping them afloat. If shots started to fall, a district championship berth was well within reach.
Instead, the opening three minutes, 15 seconds of the third quarter went against Alcoa and it lost its composure, resulting in a meltdown that led to a 70-49 loss to Fulton on Friday in the District 4-AA semifinals.
“We just kind of went our separate ways, and that was it,” Alcoa coach Ryan Collins told The Daily Times. “The bottom line is, at this point, the game honors toughness and togetherness, and I thought we abandoned that midway through the third quarter.
“There is no time for lessons learned in the postseason. If you don’t do what’s required, you take bad losses, and unfortunately, that was a bad loss.”
Alcoa (13-11) will host Scott for third place in the district on Monday.
Any chances of the Tornadoes getting another crack at the district championship after losing in the title game a year ago went out the window when the Falcons reeled off a 10-0 run to open the second half, extending their lead to 37-23.
From there, Alcoa played into Fulton’s hands, with every player who touched the ball seemingly trying to provide a spark that never came.
The Tornadoes scored five unanswered points to pull back within single digits, but isolation offense that resulted in bad possessions prevented the run from gaining steam.
Freshman guard Jahvin Carter and senior forward Brayden Anderson each scored 15 points, but their contribution was not nearly enough.
“I think Fulton does a good job of trying to make you isolate, and then when you do, they can do a good job of locking you up,” Collins said. “That’s what Fulton prides themselves on. They’re going to get in passing lanes and ball reversals are going to be at a minimum.
“It’s like our guys think the way to compete is to make those iso plays and shoulder the burden themselves, but it has to be done together.”
A lack of offensive cohesiveness became the least of Alcoa’s problems as Fulton began to pull away.
Frustration set it in for multiple players, and it showed. Senior guard Isiah Cox tried to get everybody on the same page multiple times, but to no avail.
The Tornadoes entered the fourth trailing, 46-35, but it was apparent whatever energy they had after the Falcons’ pivotal run had dissipated.
Fulton scored 24 points in the final period to complete a drubbing of Alcoa after the two sides split the regular-season series with the Tornadoes winning the first meeting by 15 and losing the second contest by four.
Alcoa is now tasked with finding a way to recover or risk having a promising season end prematurely by its own doing.
“You have to stay poised,” Collins said. “There can’t be any personal agendas and you can’t go in your own direction.
“There wasn’t a lot to say (after the game) because everyone was still very emotional in that locker room, but the bottom line is we’re playing for seeding and the do-or-die games start next week. We have to find a way to regroup.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.