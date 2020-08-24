SEYMOUR — When the Seymour volleyball players arrived at their first official practice on July 27, they knew this season was going to be different.
For starters, they couldn’t even enter the gym unless they were wearing masks. Since then, they’ve continued to remain conscientious of social-distancing rules, always making sure to remain at least six feet apart during practices.
“It was really difficult to actually practice,” senior hitter Carley Gaddis told the Daily Times.
But the Lady Eagles aren’t complaining about the stringent rules. Gaddis and her senior cohorts were sophomores when Kasey Norman became Seymour’s coach. For the last three years, all six of those seniors have developed a close relationship with their coach. That’s why Norman also doesn’t mind all the guidelines. She is just happy she can watch her seniors play one more season before they graduate.
And of course, there’s another reason the Lady Eagles are thrilled they’re playing this fall.
“I think we can be really, really good,” Gaddis said. “I think that the upcoming sophomore and junior classes, and the senior class is really good. I think the experience will carry us pretty far.”
That experience has certainly been beneficial thus far this season. The reigning District 2-AA champions remained unbeaten this season after sweeping both Grace Christian (25-21, 25-14) and South-Doyle (25-17, 25-11) during their home tri-match on Monday. They will look to keep rolling when they travel to play district foe, Sevier County, on Tuesday.
“It’s been great just seeing (the seniors) develop these last three years,” Norman said. “All six of them have improved tremendously since sophomore year. I am just really excited for them to start out having a really great season and then getting all these younger girls developed, because we are losing six starting seniors.”
Until she actually loses those six starters, Norman is going to enjoy coaching talent at every position. Tusculum commit Lauren Patterson finished Monday’s matches with 14 kills, four blocks and four aces. Savannah Kulikowski supplied seven kills, while Gaddis registered six kills and three blocks. Senior setter Maddie Creswell, who is also committed to Tusculum, consistently gave those hitters opportunities to attack throughout Monday’s matches.
All those players ensured that Seymour (4-0) was never in any real danger of losing. Grace Christian, though, gave the Lady Eagles their toughest challenge.
Seymour trailed 22-21 in the first set when Norman requested a timeout. Norman can’t remember the exact words she delivered to her players in the huddle. She just reminded them to exhale.
After Grace Christian committed a service error, Patterson gave Seymour the lead when she delivered a kill that slipped through the fingertips of Grace Chrisitan blockers. She later sealed the first set by hammering an attack that Grace Christian’s Bailey Fersner couldn’t handle.
The Lady Eagles never trailed in the second set, racing to an early 5-2 advantage. Once again, they dominated the set’s final stage. With Patterson serving, the Lady Eagles scored the set’s final seven points to win their third match this season.
“Last year we struggled with finishing strong,” Norman said. “We started out strong and then we let up. I think this year with the experience that we have, we know how to finish strong and stay strong. … Carley Gaddis, Lauren Patterson and Savannah Kulikowski, those are three seniors who are my three front row players. My setters know what to do too; they know when to make plays.”
Those players continued to make plays during Seymour’s second match against South-Doyle. The Lady Eagles enjoyed a 17-10 lead in the first set before committing some mistakes that allowed South-Doyle to slice their cushion to 17-16. Patterson extinguished the rally with a kill. Then, with senior Tabitha Householder serving, the Lady Eagles scored seven unanswered points to close the set.
They opened their second set against South-Doyle with a 8-2 advantage. They continued to grow their lead from there.
“We have great team chemistry this year,” Norman said. “They all work well together and they just know who to go to at what times.”
