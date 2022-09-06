The difference between a team with seven seniors that have played together since middle school and a squad relying on several freshmen became evident in the final minutes.
A one-goal advantage for the Alcoa girls soccer team dissipated in the blink of an eye, turning what appeared to be a quality victory over a Class 2A state tournament contender into a 4-3 loss Tuesday at Alcoa Elementary School.
“What one of leaders said (after the game) is, ‘Girls, we have to learn how to finish games,’” Alcoa coach Andy Byrd told The Daily Times. “We had that game in the bag, but we pushed on some. We needed to work on finishing games and doing what we’re supposed to in the first half because you have to take the opportunities that are provided to you.”
The Lady Tornadoes (2-1-1) had early chances to score, but it was the Lady Eagles (3-1-3) who took a 2-1 lead into halftime after a pair of goals from senior Ray Ray Ellis were sandwiched around a score from Alcoa freshman Natalie Crisp.
Alcoa senior midfielder Wendy Beristain netted the equalizer in the 58th minute and gave the Lady Tornadoes a 3-2 lead with her second goal a minute later.
Alcoa senior goalkeeper Ella Murr made a leaping save in the 70th minute to preserve the Lady Tornadoes’ lead, which looked like it would hold until the final buzzer.
That changed when Ellis reached the end line and fired a cross for senior forward Payton Jett. Murr dove to cut it off but could not handle it, allowing Jett to tap in the equalizer.
The Lady Eagles completed their come-from-behind win when senior midfielder Kaia Howard dribbled up the pitch and slid a shot between two defenders and Murr with just over a minute remaining.
“I think that was the senior leadership,” Seymour coach Ron Blaydes said. “I think the fact that these girls have been playing together for so long, they don’t get down on themselves, which is good. So many teams I’ve seen, once those goals start going, they start dropping down. We’ve done that to other teams, but this was nice to see our girls bounce back.
“They never gave up. Their heads never went down. They just said, ‘Hey, we can do this,’ and they did it.”
Alcoa tallied two second-half goals, but an injury to junior forward Charlotte Tymon, who scored 32 goals a year ago to tie the single-season program record, in the first half was felt.
Tymon could have returned if needed and is not expected to miss any time.
“We were searching,” Byrd said. “We got some goals that were well-earned, and I thought they were well played. When you take out that forward piece that Charlotte provides, and not only does she finish, but she gets a lot of balls off the feet of defenders and capitalizes on it.”
A collapse in the final four minutes cost Alcoa a triumphant return to the pitch after a 12-day layoff, but the Lady Tornadoes spent the moments together afterward reflecting on what went wrong and what needs to improve.
Alcoa finished as the Class A state runner-up last season, and expects to win the state championship in late October. Its defeat to Seymour may just help accomplish that goal.
“(Senior defender Scout Lauderback) kind of summed up the game at the end,” Byrd said. “She said, ‘It’s good that we played that good of a team. It’s good that they played well because we got better. We got beat, but we got better because we had to play fast.’”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.