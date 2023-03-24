NEW YORK — Santiago Vescovi missed a 3-pointer with 26 seconds remaining and Josiah-Jordan James followed with a miss of his own five seconds later. Olivier Nkamhoua added one with nine seconds left on the clock for good measure.
Neither of those three attempts on No. 4-seed Tennessee’s final offensive possession of the season would have made a difference in its 62-55 loss to No. 9-seed FAU in the Sweet 16 on Thursday inside Madison Square Garden, but they painted a picture of the offensive failure that sent UT home.
Tennessee (25-11) shot 21-of-63 from the floor and 6-of-23 from behind the 3-point line against FAU (34-3) — one final inept offensive performance in a season marred by them.
It was the eighth time this season the Vols shot less than 40% from the floor, going 4-4 in such games.
“We're around these guys so much and we read their body language, we feel like we know where they are,” Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said. “Some guys were in arguably one of the biggest games of their lives, and (their) body language, we just didn't feel like they were locked in as much as we needed them to be. You'd expect them to be, but it's a big stage.”
The final three misses coming from Tennessee’s three most influential seniors was fitting considering how much they struggled as a collective.
Vescovi, James and Nkamhoua, who scored 23 of his career-high 27 points in the second half against No. 5-seed Duke on Saturday to propel Tennessee to its first Sweet 16 since 2018-19, combined to shoot 8-of-31 from the floor.
Add graduate transfer Tyreke Key and senior forward Uros Plavsic to the mix and UT’s five seniors went 14-of-50 with a chance to advance to the program’s second ever Elite Eight.
“These guys have won a lot of games for us, and it's hard,” Barnes said. “I'm telling you, it's hard being in the locker room with these guys when you know how hard they've worked, and I would tell you that they've maxed out in a lot of good ways.
“I feel for them because I know that's not -- when they look at it, they're not going to be happy with it, because again, it's hard to get here. I can only tell you we're proud of this group of seniors and what they've done with our program.”
Tennessee shot a meager 31.3% from the floor in the first half but carried a 27-22 lead into the intermission because of FAU’s inability to make open shots.
It felt like a missed opportunity, and it proved to be one.
The Vols scored two points on 1-of-10 shooting over a six-minute, 41-second span that started with 12:51 left to play, allowing the Owls, who shot 46.2% from the floor in the second half, to turn a six-point deficit into a 51-41 advantage.
Seven of the misses during that stretch came from seniors.
“In the first half they had some shots; we dodged that, but when they started scoring, our offense wasn't very good,” Barnes said. “… I thought offensively we needed to continue to put pressure on them at the rim, whether it was throwing it inside or whether it was driving the ball, and we didn't do enough of that.”
James expressed pride in the Vols for being resilient through “all the things that we’ve been through internally,” but that does not lessen the disappointment of failing to take advantage of a favorable path to the Final Four as the highest remaining seed in the East Region entering the weekend.
Tennessee needed solid production from its seniors to reach the pinnacle of college basketball. Instead, it received a dud in what could be their final moments of their collegiate careers.
“We know we wanted more, but there's so much stuff that went on (this year), injuries and people in and out of the lineup where a lot of people would just quit,” James said. “I give a lot of credit to my teammates and our coaching staff. Nobody in that locker room gave up on us, and I'm just so proud of my guys. Obviously I'm disappointed, but I'm proud that we were able to come this far.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.