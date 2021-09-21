Maggie Sanderson wanted to make a statement in the fourth set against Hardin Valley on Tuesday.
After Maryville pulled ahead 2-1 in the District 4-3A match up that would decide the regular season champion, the Lady Rebels’ senior outside hitter strived for a performance that would let the team across the net know that a senior class that has brought a plethora of success to Maryville wasn’t done quite yet.
Behind the performances of Sanderson, fellow seniors Kylie Hopkins, Grace Akard and Delaney White and sophomores Amanda Mack and Kiernan Stamey, the Lady Rebels outlasted Hardin Valley, 25-18, 25-10, 25-11, 25-17, to claim their third straight district crown on Senior Night.
“It was really good,” Sanderson told The Daily Times. “(The sophomores) have always had to step up because the ones that start have been here since they were freshmen and they stepped up then, too. But it was important for the seniors to step up (in the last two sets) to show that we’re still here and you’re not getting rid of us yet.”
Both Stamey and Mack were key for Maryville (21-7, 6-0 District 4-3A) in its 25-18 opening set win as the tandem provided numerous kills and blocks to help the Lady Rebels pull away from a 10-10 and close out on a 15-8 run to go up 1-0 in the match.
Stamey finished the match with five kills and seven blocks while Mack totaled 12 kills.
“I think we passed well, and I think we served well tonight,” Hames said. “Especially in the fourth (set). We kind of know a lot of those players. We kind of knew what they were doing and we adjusted well. If we pass well, we’re really hard to beat.”
Whatever momentum the Lady Rebels garnered in the first set, they lost it early in the second set.
Hardin Valley (21-5, 4-2 District 4-3A) jumped out to a 8-0 lead and cruised the rest of the way.
“We made a few too many errors in that one rotation when (Hardin Valley) was serving at us,” Hames said. “We got ourselves into a deficit and just really couldn’t get going. They’re such a scrappy team, they make a lot of digs. A lot of those balls are normally down against a lot of the teams we play.
“We just made some errors and for us, we’ve got to come out with more energy. They had more energy than us. They wanted it more.”
In their huddle between the second and third set, Hames emphasized the importance of coming out energized and the Lady Rebels obliged, returning the favor to win the set and take a 2-1 lead in the match.
“We talked about how we’ve got to finish,” Hames said. “(Hardin Valley) is a good serving team and we were struggling to get the balls to the net to be able to run our offense. I think it was good (for us) because we said, ‘Look, we’ve got to reset. I know we’re down, but we can fight.”
The seniors also started to take control as Hopkins, Sanderson and Akard combined for six kills and four blocks in the go-ahead set.
“I think really our energy was it,” Hopkins said. “We kind of lost it in the second (set), so coming back and getting the balls in the court and our energy was really able to help us a lot.”
That energy didn’t appear to carry over early in the fourth set as the Lady Hawks shot out to a 8-2 lead, but Maryville was determined not to repeat its mistakes and erased the deficit quickly, outscoring Hardin Valley, 23-9, down the stretch.
It was only fitting that the seniors led the way.
“Grace struggled a little bit in that first set, but really came in, especially in that fourth set, to get us back in that game and made some really good blocks and swings at the end,” Hames said. “I’m just proud of the seniors. They’ve made a legacy, really for the last four years. Those four seniors have started since they were freshmen, so it’s been really neat to see that.”
For those seniors, there is still plenty left to play for, but so far they’ve met expectations.
“It’s exciting but also there was pressure because we went so far last year,” Sanderson said. “It’s like, we didn’t lose anybody, so we should have the advantage this year, too. I think we definitely lived up to what we were supposed to do.”
