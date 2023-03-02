COOKEVILLE — Dante Turnipseed pulled his two seniors, Leah Thornton and Juleigh Anne Tucker, aside at the beginning of the season.
The King’s Academy’s girls basketball coach had a rapport with Thornton and Tucker, as he had coached them even during their middle school careers. On this day, he told them to expect a rebuilding season due to the substantial amount of youth on the roster.
He didn’t want them to be disappointed to spend their senior year in such a mode.
By the middle of the season, everything had changed. The Lady Lions knew they had a chance to advance to the state tournament, and with the two seniors teaching and leading the younger players along the way, they did.
Though TKA ultimately lost to Webb-Bell Buckle, 69-21, on Thursday in the Division II-A state semifinals at Tennessee Tech University’s Hooper Eblen Center, it was well aware of all the work the two seniors put in during what was supposed to be another rebuilding season.
“We just thanked them,” Turnipseed said. “‘Hey, you took a bunch of underclassmen to the Final Four, where nobody put us. It just shows a lot about these two (seniors) and it shows a lot about the team with ‘Hey, we’ve got to put it together’ and wanting to.”
It was the size of Webb-Bell Buckle (31-4) that doomed TKA (21-11). It has nine players standing at least 6-feet tall, and that boosted its defense against the Lady Lions; TKA was just 3-for-30 shooting overall, not making a shot until Tiana Branam drained a 3-pointer with 30 seconds remaining in the first half, as all the rest of its points had come via free throws, mainly from Bailey Tidwell.
“They’re big and they can move,” Turnipseed said. “That really hurt us. That shoot that looks open isn’t so open when 6-foot-5 is coming out to you. Also, we’ve got to knock down shots, too, but that’s a great defensive team and they play really aggressively.”
By halftime, the Lady Lions were acquainted with the size and speed they were faced with. Down 37-12, all Turnipseed could do was implore his team to keep the energy up.
“At halftime, we were, ‘Hey, keep fighting. All we can do is keep fighting. Don’t let up, just do what we do and keep fighting,’” Turnipseed said. “‘We can’t grow six inches in the middle of the game, but we can go try to fight.’”
They did fight, with Brady Branam making a layup for the first bucket of the second half. That was the only basket the Lady Lions mustered in the third quarter, though, as Webb-Bell Buckle’s size and speed continued to dominate.
Turnipseed focused on something else during his postgame speech to his team. He noted the impact of Thornton and Tucker, who advanced with TKA to the state tournament their freshmen seasons; the Lady Lions finished runners-up to Trinity Christian then.
“After the game, I was proud of them to get to this spot,” Turnipseed said. “These two (seniors) have been here twice, and that’s big. There are a lot of players who don’t get here. We were able to push through and get here, really push this team forward.
“These two leaders beside me tell the younger ones, ‘Hey, this is where we need to get to. This is where we want. This is a big experience for us, learning experience, too.’ (After the game), it was, ‘Hey, I’m proud of you and hopefully we can keep it up and keep coming up here.’”
Thornton and Tucker took the lessons they learned and taught them to the team’s youth, using the pain of disappointment to fuel their hope for the future.
“I feel like my high school career has been pretty rough,” Tucker said. “A lot of people leaving, a lot of early exits. Just to go out in the final four, we only missed one game. Last year, we missed eight.”
“We kind of knew what it took,” Thornton added.
Though the Lady Lions’ campaign ended unspectacularly, it didn’t dim the light on a spectacular season made possible by their two seniors.
“It was very special for me,” Turnipseed said. “I came in and I started with these (Thornton and Tucker). Being able to see them through it, I couldn’t ask for a better season, and to see them get back here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.