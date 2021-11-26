KNOXVILLE — Leaving wasn’t an option for Ja’Quain Blakely.
The Moultrie, Georgia native committed to Tennessee as part of former head coach Butch Jones’ 2016 recruiting class. Since then, he’s played for three different coaches and been a part of three teams that failed to make a bowl game.
As part of the fallout of Jeremy Pruitt’s firing as head coach last January, several players exited the program to start over, but Blakley decided early on that he wouldn’t be one of them.
“I never really had the thought about leaving,” Blakely said. “I feel like God sent me here, and I felt I had something that I needed to do, I had to be done here. That went into my decision to stay, but as far as the rewarding part, I do feel that me staying helped me gain a lot as a player and as a man after football, so I’m glad I stayed.”
The 6-foot-2, 270-pound defensive lineman, who has 25 tackles, five for loss, is preparing for his final game inside Neyland Stadium — the same place he was a part of a team that broke an 11-game losing streak to rival Florida in 2016 and where Georgia State upset the Vols in the 2019 season opener.
His senior campaign, like that of the rest of Tennessee’s senior class, has been one of redemption as the Vols (6-5, 3-4 SEC) look for win No. 7 in Josh Heupel’s first season against rival Vanderbilt (2-9, 0-7 SEC) at 3:45 p.m. today (TV: SEC Network).
Seven wins with the chance for an eighth in an upcoming bowl game will be a welcomed send off for a college career that has been a whirlwind.
“Facing adversity and running right into it (is what this senior class will be remembered for),” Heupel said. “Never losing faith and just continuing to compete and grow. I think all the uncertainty of last offseason, December and January, to a new coaching staff arriving, them buying into it, a lot of them being great leaders inside of our program, (they’ve) been instrumental in how we have grown.
“To me, when I think about this group, it’s their ability to face adversity and step right through the fire.”
Just like it didn’t take long for Blakely to make his decision to stick it out after both Jones’ and Pruitt’s firings, Heupel and his staff won him over pretty quickly. The reason was their message.
“It didn’t take me too long,” Blakely said. “Just coming in and knowing a little bit of their background and doing some research, it didn’t take me long to know that these guys know what they say, say what they mean and they come here for one thing-to win games.”
As a transfer from Southern Cal, Velus Jones Jr.’s stay in Knoxville hasn’t been quite as long, but he’s been just as impactful in the Vols’ turnaround season at wide receiver.
He went from a transfer portal addition with potential in 2020 to a standout for Tennessee’s new high-scoring offense as a senior with 700 receiving yards and six touchdowns.
“I probably will feel a little sad emotion and stuff like that,” Jones said. “Playing with my brothers, I love this football team, love this university and I’ve been surrounded by great people with the staff and everybody that has anything to do with Tennessee football. If I was to drop a tear, it would be tears of joy because of my journey and these guys.
“I made a lot of brothers and these relationships will last for a lifetime. I’m just going to soak it all in, enjoy this last regular-season week of practice and go out and perform on Saturday.”
Beating the Commodores on Senior Day would be an appropriate send off, especially for players like Blakley who has been a part of Vols teams that have suffered some tough losses to their in-state foe.
In his freshman season in 2016, Vanderbilt ended Tennessee’s opportunity for a possible Sugar Bowl berth with a 45-34 win and routed the Vols in 2017 and 2018.
A win today would even up Blakley’s career record against the Commodores at 3-3.
“(The Vanderbilt game) means a lot,” Blakely said. “Even though I am not a Tennessee kid, I still feel like I am from Knoxville, so this game means a lot to me just because it is in-state and basically bragging rights-who runs the state of Tennessee.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.