KNOXVILLE — Tennessee senior Rennia Davis has made a habit of showing up big in the second half when the Lady Volunteers need her the most.
She did so with 26 second-half points to lead No. 20 Tennessee past Missouri on Thursday, and she scored all 24 of her points against then No. 2 South Carolina in the last two quarters to will the Lady Vols to an upset victory.
On Sunday at Thompson-Boling Arena — Senior Day for Tennessee — Davis didn’t wait so long to get going against Auburn. The star forward scored her first basket five seconds into the opening quarter and wound up recording a game-high 23 points with 11 rebounds to lead the Lady Vols past the Tigers, 88-54, in their final game of the regular season.
“Obviously, I was sad about it being my last game at TBA, but I truly feel like this team has so much more basketball to be played,” Davis said. “I feel like we’re moving in the right direction, and I’m just super proud of what we were able to do today.”
The victory secures Tennessee (15-6, 9-4) the No. 3 seed in the SEC Tournament as well as a double bye. The tournament kicks off Wednesday, and the Lady Vols will return to action Friday in the quarterfinals.
Davis’ double-double is her 37th for her career, ranking fourth all-time at Tennessee. Other seniors for Tennessee celebrated Sunday were Kasiyahna Kushkituah and Jaiden McCoy. Kushkituah joined Davis in double figures with a career-high 19 points and eight rebounds.
A Knoxville native who played for Farragut, McCoy was inactive Sunday with an injury. She was the first player to accept a spot on Tennessee’s roster after coach Kellie Harper took over the program before last season.
Harper said she wasn’t ready to let her emotions about the three seniors get to her just yet.
“It is not an emotional day for me at all because we have so much basketball left ahead of us,” Harper said. “If this were their last game, I would be a wreck right now, just to be quite honest. I love them.”
The Lady Vols never trailed against Auburn (5-18, 0-15), and Davis and Kushkituah were among many bright spots for the team. Tennessee shot 57.6% from the field — a season-high — and out-rebounded Auburn, 47-29.
Davis has hit her stride with the postseason about to get underway this week. She has averaged 24 points in her last six games and scored at least 20 in the last five. Kushkituah also seems to be trending in the right direction. She has been Tennessee’s leading rebounder in five of its last six matchups with more than nine rebounds per game.
“This program is something special,” Kushkituah said. “Throughout this whole journey, (Davis and I) got stronger through it and we’ve learned so much. … We got a great experience we’re going to try to take into the next chapter of our lives.”
Davis put the Lady Vols on the board with a layup from Rae Burrell with 9:55 left in the first quarter. They extended that advantage to eight points with less than a minute left in the frame after Burrell got into trouble with the ball along the left sideline. Boxed in by a handful of Tigers on defense, Burrell launched the ball over their heads and across the court to Jordan Horston under the basket. Horston redirected the pass to Tamari Key, who was driving to the paint, and Key capitalized with a layup.
The sophomore duo also had big games. Horston finished with a game-high nine assists to tie her career record while Key had 10 rebounds, 10 points and four blocks.
Horston capped the first-quarter scoring with a free throw that put Tennessee ahead 17-8 entering the second. The Lady Vols opened that next frame with an 11-1 run for a 28-9 lead with 5:38 left in the half. Auburn responded with a 12-2 run of its own to cut the deficit to 31-21 at halftime.
Auburn opened the third quarter with a jumper that briefly cut Tennessee’s lead to eight, but Burrell matched it 15 seconds later, and the Tigers never got within single digits again. Tennessee outscored Auburn 25-16 for a 56-37 advantage entering the final frame.
Davis said she reminded Kushkituah ahead of the fourth quarter that this was their last game at Thompson-Boling Arena. Kushkituah scored 11 of Tennessee’s 32 fourth-quarter points to best her previous career-high of 16, which she scored against UCLA in the 2019 NCAA Tournament.
“She took it to heart,” Davis said. “She went out there and she went crazy in the fourth quarter, so I’m just super proud of her. Obviously, when she’s playing like that, she brings our team to a different level.”
Davis and Kushkituah are cornerstone players for Tennessee who have been through no shortage of adversity with the program over the last four years. Through historic losing streaks, coaching changes and pandemic-related challenges, the pair has stuck with the Lady Vols to make Senior Day that much more sweet.
“Just to be sitting here today and to get the love from the fans and how appreciative they were of us just being loyal to this program — it’s just huge,” Davis said. “We could have left several times, but there is just something about this team — this program, this culture that was built. That’s the reason I came, and I didn’t want to give up on it. ... I knew it would pay off eventually. I’m just glad I stuck around.”
