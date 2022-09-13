After struggling with serves in weekend tournament play, the Alcoa volleyball squad put extra emphasis on that phase of the game in Monday’s practice. The payoff was quick and obvious Tuesday evening on the Herman Thompson Gymnasium floor.
Led by sophomore Emory Gamble, credited with 11 aces, the Lady Tornadoes showcased a dominant service performance to easily sweep Kingston, 25-11, 25-9, 25-18.
“This weekend our serves were absolutely terrible, so yesterday we came into practice and said if we’re not going to get our serves in, we’re not going to win any games,” senior Lilly Long said. “We know we can do it, it’s just if we choose to do it. It’s all in our heads, it’s just mental.”
Alcoa (9-13, 4-0 District 5-AA) recorded 27 service aces. Kingston (4-8, 1-3) struggled in every aspect of the game, including seven serves sailing out of bounds or into the net.
Seven other Lady Tornadoes recorded at least one ace, with sophomore Dylan Jablonski trailing Gamble with five unreturned winners against the Kingston defense.
India Kyle led the front line with five kills and fellow senior Jaylyn Halliburton recorded two blocks. Senior libero Sydney Worde racked up 22 digs with Long pulling up nine and also setting up 13 assists.
Alcoa does not have a sure-fire killer on the front line but did a stellar job in fundamentals by making digs, setting passes and finding holes in the Kingston defense.
“We know we have to give (the opposition) something to challenge them,” Long said. “Make them play defense and challenge them not just with straight shots but off-speed shots and looking for holes in their defense.”
Kingston took early leads in the first two sets, but Alcoa quickly reversed patterns and finished with lopsided victories.
The Lady Yellowjackets finally put together some runs in the third but not until a 9-point service turn from Gamble — including five of her aces — helped open up a 17-8 Alcoa lead. From that point, Kingston strung together some runs, including two straight aces from Macey Neal to cut the Alcoa lead to 20-15. The sixth service error ended that run.
Alcoa recorded 15 kills in the match but also suffered 13 hitting errors, mostly on balls sailing past the back line. Kingston pulled to 23-18 after the final Alcoa hit error and a tap-in winner, but the Lady Tornadoes closed out with the final kill from Kyle and a strong hit from sophomore McKenna Cameron that led to the last Kingston error and concluded the sweep.
Alcoa coach Sam Thomas said that he had put in a completely new rotation for the match, and tried several different serve-receive patterns to see how effective each might be.
“The biggest thing is just getting people comfortable in their new spots in this new rotation,” Thomas said. “Overall, it was good execution. Serves make a huge difference when you can place them well. Credit to the girls, they hit their spots. That could be a huge asset for us, moving forward.”
Alcoa starts the second go-round against District 5-AA foes by traveling to Sequoyah on Thursday.
