KINGSTON — It all starts with the serve, and Tuesday evening, for the most part the Alcoa service game was sizzling.
Recording 13 service aces and constantly forcing dig errors, Alcoa secured a 25-13, 25-15, 25-22 victory over Sequoyah to claim the District 5-AA championship and top seed for next week’s Region 3-AA tournament.
Sophomore Emily Gamble got Alcoa (16-17) off to a great start with an early 8-point service run, turning a 3-2 edge into a 11-2 margin. Gamble hit three of her five service aces during the string and consistently had Sequoyah on its heels.
After the Lady Tornadoes took the first two sets with ease, Sequoyah (12-9) stiffened in set three and pulled within 22-21 late. Alcoa moved to game point after a Lady Chief service error, then Gamble claimed her final service win with yet another strong shot that led to an error on dig and the Alcoa celebration.
“The biggest thing for us tonight was when we got our serves in our zones, in our spots, we were able to score points,” Alcoa coach Sam Thomas told The Daily Times. “It was a big challenge tonight, to serve aggressively and hit our spots.”
Sophomore McKenna Cameron added four aces as Alcoa totaled 13 in the match.
Sydney Worde, the district’s regular season MVP, was one of the few Lady Tornadoes to struggle on serve with four errors in her six attempts, but the senior libero more than made up for that with several body-sacrificing digs.
Worde finished with 27 digs, followed by Cameron with 12 and Gamble with eight.
“I like defense more than I like offense,” Worde said. “I just want the ball hit at me. If you want the ball, then you’ve got to get on the ground.”
On the first point of the second set, the two teams had one of the rarer long points with both front lines making kill attempts and defenses saving points. Worde slid across the floor to pull out one dig, then rebounded to race back deep on a teammate’s errant shot and kept the point alive with a long clear over the net back to Sequoyah.
The point ended with a kill by Jaylyn Halliburton. Spurred by the emotion of that effort, the Lady Tornadoes bolted ahead, 15-6. Sequoyah got a nice service turn from Natalia Shank to move within 17-12, but Alcoa recovered, finishing with two kills from Ainsley Pfeiffer and one from Lilly Long to wrap up set two at 25-15.
The kill from Long was one of two for the senior but on a very smart move. As Long more normally set to her front-line hitters, the Sequoyah front shifted over to potentially block a Pfeiffer effort. Long recognized the shift and smartly tapped a winner into the open space.
The Sequoyah defense improved heavily in the third set and Alcoa’s serves and kills more often fell outside boundaries. Alcoa stopped Lady Chief runs with kills from Halliburton and two blocks from Pfeiffer to move ahead before Gamble closed with her final serve and the 25-22 win.
Pfeiffer led a balanced offensive sheet with eight kills. India Kyle recorded seven, Halliburton had six and Dylan Jablonski added four. Long had two kills to go with her 25 assists.
“We had a lot of good chemistry tonight,” Long said. “We were getting excited for every point. I feel like if we can get along and know where to place the ball, we can go as far as we want.”
Alcoa awaits District 6-AA tournament results but will travel to the Chattanooga area for the Region 3 tournament early next week.
