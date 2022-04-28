Samuel Everett School of Innovation junior Hannah White and freshman Lexie Wilson will be the team to beat in the upcoming District 2-A tennis tournament after earning the No. 1 seed.
White and Wilson went 3-1 this season against district foes, knocking off Northview Academy, Pigeon Forge and Alcoa.
The tournament will be played on May 4-6 at Tyson Park in Knoxville.
