Maryville boys soccer coach Nick Bradford knows exactly what Seth Meade’s role is. He also knows how well his sophomore standout is playing that role.
Meade scored both of Maryville’s goals Thursday as the Rebels downed county rival Alcoa on the road, 2-0, but it came as no surprise to his coach, who is well aware of Meade’s impact when he gets a strong look and some help from his teammates.
“Seth is our center forward, so he’d better be making plays in the center forward position,” Bradford said. “Any team would want that position to be productive.”
The first goal for Maryville (8-0) came just over 16 minutes into the match, when Liam Meade kicked the ball over to Seth Meade, who tapped it in to give the Rebels the early advantage.
“(Seth Meade) is being productive, but we also have to understand that the first goal was a team effort,” Bradford said. “We found a bit of possession, hit out wide to Liam Meade and he had a one-on-one moment and was able to take care of business there. Seth was really creative on his finish.”
Alcoa goalkeeper Jeremiah Hester staved off other potential Maryville scores, making diving saves even with Meade and other Rebels crowding him, and the Tornadoes (3-3) were able to go into halftime down by just one goal.
“Jeremiah’s fantastic,” Alcoa coach Shane Corley said. “He’s a very reliable goalkeeper. We’ve had him around and we know we can count on him back there, and he did his job.”
“I think the first half, we came out and tried to possess the ball a little more and play a game like we prefer to play,” Corley added. “We just couldn’t get anything in our attack. We gave up really one situation down there that resulted in a goal, but I felt like it was a pretty well-played first half of soccer.
“We were pleased with it going in, thought we could come out and maybe change a couple of things for the second half and play a little more direct with a little bit of wind behind us and see if we could keep it on their half.”
That plan didn’t work like the Tornadoes hoped, though, as the Rebels continued to play on Alcoa’s side of the field in the second half. Though Hester kept making his presence felt in goal, Meade snuck across his second goal just over 14 minutes after the break.
“We honestly just focus on being better than whoever we play that night,” Bradford said. “You’re not playing anyone else anywhere except for that one opponent. So as long as we stay grounded and stay focused, we have a great shot of competing with anyone on that given night.
“So tonight it was Alcoa and we knew on their place, on their field, they’re going to be comfortable. They have a very good team. Disregard classifications and all that stuff, when people wake up in the morning, if they’re any kind of soccer person in this county, they’re going to want to know who won the Alcoa-Maryville game. So the boys, I think they’ll take pride in that. Non-district doesn’t matter. Make sure you’re ready for that kind of grind against that team.”
With the win, the Rebels remain undefeated on the season. They will host District 4-AAA foe Heritage at 6 p.m. today in another county matchup.
“You can’t hide that (undefeated record) from teenage boys,” Bradford said. “In all seriousness, we embrace it.”
Alcoa will host Lenoir City at 7 p.m. Tuesday, hoping to rebound from a county rivalry loss in which Corley said his team lost urgency in a way near the end of the first half and couldn’t keep its attack up.
“I thought we played pretty well to be honest about it,” Corley said. “They’ve obviously got a much deeper team than we do, and we needed a challenge like that, but that’s a really good soccer team over there on that side.”
