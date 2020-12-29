The six-time defending Class 3A BlueCross Bowl champions were well represented on the TSWA Class 3A All-State team released Tuesday, taking up seven of the 29 spots.
Senior running back Ahmaudd Sankey, senior tight end Taharin Sudderth and sophomore offensive lineman Lance Williams were the Tornadoes offensive representatives while senior defensive end Grey Carroll, senior linebacker Cam Burden and senior defensive back Isiah Cox were selected on defense.
Senior Brayden Anderson, who also played wide receiver and safety, made the team as a punter after averaging 43.6 yards per punt this season. He also led the Tornadoes in receptions (42), receiving yards (852), receiving touchdowns (10) and interceptions (4).
Sankey was named The Daily Times’ Offensive Player of the Year after rushing for 1,179 yards and 22 touchdowns on 135 carries. Sudderth hauled in 14 catches for 341 yards and six touchdowns while also adding 12 tackles, including two sacks, on defense.
Williams was a force for an offensive line that allowed Alcoa to amass 340.5 yards per game. He has already received SEC offers from South Carolina and Kentucky.
Carroll became a three-time Daily Times Defensive Player of the Year and was also selected as the Tennessee Titans Class 3A Mr. Football after logging 67 total tackles — 23.5 for loss, including eight sacks — two forced fumbles and two blocked punts. Burden posted 55 total tackles — 10 tackles, including four sacks — one pass break-up, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.
Cox was a Mr. Football semifinalist after a season in which he proved he is one of the best shutdown corners in the state, evidenced by the fact he registered nine tackles because the ball was rarely thrown his way.
The TSWA will release its 1A and 2A teams on Wednesday and its Division II teams on Thursday.
