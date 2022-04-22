Ethan Prats tried making a run for the plate as Alcoa catcher Isaac Whitehead was gunning a throw towards second base.
Whitehead’s throw missed, allowing William Blount’s Kendall Brewer to successfully pull off the steal, but shortstop Nathaniel Hartless was on target with his throw back to Whitehead to tag out Prats at home and give the Governors one out in a 1-0 game in the second inning.
The play ignited the Tornadoes dugout, but only momentarily. William Blount was not fazed by it, turning around and scoring seven runs on six hits and two outs in the frame and despite a push from Alcoa in the fifth, that inning was enough to help the Govs to a 10-5 non-district win on Friday at Charlie Puleo Field.
“Two-out hits, guys in scoring position is so crucial to maintaining an offense and being able to put runs up,” William Blount coach Justin Young told The Daily Times. “To get six (runs) there with two outs was big because you get one, you get two, you get three and you keep adding on. It’s deflating for a defense.
“You could kind of see (Alcoa), the win kind of came out of them a little bit, so it was good for us to keep adding on and keep it rolling.”
The scores came in droves after John Macon crossed the plate on an Alcoa fielding error to go up 2-0. Following a strikeout thrown by Dalton Fiegle for the second out, Will Vance singled to right field to bring in another score, then Justin Bell followed it up with a double that drove in two more runs.
Before a groundout stopped the bleeding for the Tornadoes, Nate Ray and Prats each posted a pair of runs on RBI singles to give William Blount (18-11) a convincing 8-0 advantage.
There was one sequence that nearly got Alcoa (12-8) out of the inning down just 2-0. It came when Rohde Kirkland hit a hard grounder towards the gap between first and second, but a diving stop from second baseman Andrew Henry kept the ball in the infield. His throw over to first, however, was not in time according to the first base umpire and Kirkland was ruled safe. Vance brought in a run in the next at-bat.
That missed opportunity loomed large the rest of the way.
“It comes down to a game of inches,” Alcoa coach Steve Dunn said. “We had a close play at first, they called him safe and then the wheels kind of fell off. I thought we came out a little lazy, not prepared really in the first inning. In the fourth and fifth, we started to put some good at-bats together but by that time, we were in a tough spot. (William Blount) just outscored us.”
The Govs tacked on two runs in the third, including one on a solo home run from Vance, who finished the afternoon with three RBIs. It answered a Henry RBI groundout in the top half and extended their lead to 10-1.
Kirkland, who got the start on the mound, limited Alcoa for more than five innings, tossing six strikeouts and allowing six hits in his first start in a few weeks due to an elbow issue. He started to show signs of slowing down in the fifth as the Tornadoes led off the inning with back-to-back walks.
“He’s been battling a little tendinitis but has felt fine for the last week or so,” Young said. “We closed him against Heritage and started him today and had him on a short pitch count. He was getting tired on about 70 pitches and was honest with us, which I appreciate that out of him. He did very well.”
Ray entered in relief of Kirkland with two runners on and no outs before giving up a Hartless no-out single to right to load up the bases. Joe McCord put Alcoa back within striking distance, blasting a grand slam over the wall in left to pull the Tornadoes within five runs at 10-5.
The opportunity was there for Alcoa to do even more damage with a runner on, but Ray got out of the inning with two strikeouts and the Tornadoes were unable to score again.
“(McCord’s grand slam) was big. It got us back into it,” Dunn said. “That sixth inning, we had arguably one of our best hitters up. If we could have poked a few right there, that might have put us in a different spot. I thought we hit the ball well tonight.”
Brewer closed out the night in the sixth and seventh, recording two strikeouts and giving up just two hits.
“When you come in with a guy on base and you get in some trouble, with a big lead, a home run isn’t always the end of the world,” Young said. “You can kind of start fresh because there’s nobody on base and you can relax a little bit. We limited it there and got out of it with just the five runs on the board.
“Kendall, he’s one of our guys. I asked him, ‘how many outs do you got in you?’ and he said I’ll finish it out and he threw well and closed it down for us.”
