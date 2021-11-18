Seven William Blount football players were included on the recently announced All-Region 1-6A team. Senior Job Matossian was named Co-Kicker of the Year alongside West Ridge's Eli Lacino.
Senior defensive end Eli Turner, senior center Jonah Lee, junior quarterback Matthew Clemmer, junior wide receiver Ashton Auker and senior wide receiver Brandon Keeble were also included on the team. Senior defensive back Cody Baumgardner earned scholar athlete honors.
