With a team as young as Alcoa’s, Tornadoes head coach Steve Dunn preaches development above all else, especially early in the season.
The belief is that if the Tornadoes have to learn some tough lessons in March, so be it. It’s far better to lose and learn with two months of the season still to play than it is to lose with no time to respond in May.
That was the case for the Tornadoes on a chilly Monday night at Alcoa High School. They dropped their District 2-2A opener to Union County, 4-3, but, in the loss, had two shining bright spots in the form of a superb relief outing from sophomore Mason Martin and a seventh-inning rally, orchestrated by three Alcoa underclassmen.
“At the end of the day, like I tell them, we’re playing for May,” Dunn told The Daily Times. “We just want to keep getting these young guys better, and keep coming out here and playing baseball. As long as we keep doing that, we’re going to be just fine.”
Alcoa (1-5, 0-1 District 2-2A) recorded three hits in the bottom of the seventh which put the tying run on third, a welcome sight after the Tornadoes were limited to two base knocks in the middle five innings of the game. Freshman Aiden Orrick slapped the second pitch he saw from Brady Stinnett to left field to lead off the seventh, and one batter later, freshman Myles Watson laced a pinch-hit single past the infield, setting up sophomore Garrison Stephens’ two-out, RBI single.
Andrew Henry ultimately struck out to leave the tying run on third, but the fact that Alcoa’s offense shook off its middle-inning woes — it had two hits in between the second and sixth innings, including a stretch when eleven of 12 batters were retired — the Tornadoes’ rally was a step in the right direction for Dunn.
“I saw three young players do really, really well,” Dunn said. “Two freshmen got base hits and a young sophomore got a base hit. We’re really young, but we have the potential to keep getting better throughout the year. I was really proud of them in the last inning.”
Alcoa starting pitcher Jonah Burchfield worked around trouble in the first three innings, but Union County (4-0, 1-0 District 2-2A) touched him up for three runs in the top of the fourth, with runners scoring on a bases-loaded walk, a wild pitch and a sacrifice fly. He walked five batters in three frames to earn the loss, but in just his second outing after returning from a back issue, Dunn sees no reason to worry about the junior lefty.
Out of the bullpen, right-hander Mason Martin kept the Tornadoes in the game with five innings of two-run ball. He stranded two of three inherited runners in the fourth and settled into a groove as the innings passed, including strikeouts of three of his last four batters faced. He punched out six Patriots on 51 pitches, allowing two hits and a run in his relief effort.
“He’s got a really heavy ball,” Dunn said of Martin. “He’s only a sophomore as well, so we’re really high on him. He threw a lot of strikes. The thing about Mason is that he’s a very good competitor. He doesn’t get overwhelmed by the situation, he did a great job against a really good baseball team.”
With outings like the one Martin turned in, and bottom-of-the-seventh-inning rallies spearheaded by freshmen and sophomores, Dunn is not sweating one district loss in mid-March.
He feels that his team is making all the needed progress so that in May, the March bright spots will have paid off and the Tornadoes will be in a position to advance out of the District 2-2A Tournament, something they were unable to do last season.
“In our district, at the end of the day, it comes down to the district tournament like it does everywhere,” Dunn said. “There’s not a whole lot of difference between one, two and three. At some point, you have to win two games in May. That’s what we hope to be prepared to do.”
