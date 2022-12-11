KNOXVILLE — Jasmine Franklin drained both free throws at the line, converting for Tennessee after being fouled on a fourth-quarter shot attempt.
The two makes gave her double-digit points on the day, and she was one of four Lady Vols to do so. That was a welcome sight for the crowd in attendance at Thompson-Boling Arena.
Both Franklin and Rickea Jackson made their returns to the court Sunday in Tennessee’s 96-57 win over Wright State, and they did so in stellar fashion. Jackson led with 17 points, while Franklin finished with 14, helping pace the inside scoring attack for the Lady Vols (6-5).
They had each been sidelined for several games, as Jackson was suspended via coach’s decision and Franklin was in concussion protocol. Their returns came at an optimal time, as Tennessee recently announced that senior center Tamari Key is out for the rest of the season due to blood clots in her lungs.
“It’s been a hard week. It’s been a long week,” Tennessee coach Kellie Harper said. “You get the news about Tamari, which was really tough, and then they’re trying to process that alongside finals and practices as well … They love to play, so getting out here and playing, I know they’re excited about that.
“(We knew) that first game back without (Key) is going to be tough … I’m proud of our team. They’re pushing through, and they understand that you don’t punch pause on the season. You’ve got to keep fighting and keep pushing, playing for each other and playing for her.”
Sara Puckett (16 points) and Jordan Horston (14) also finished in double-digits on a day in which the Lady Vols shot 59% from the field, though they were just 18% on 3-pointers.
Rebounding success was also key for Tennessee, which heavily out-rebounded Wright State (1-8). The Lady Vols grabbed 45 boards compared to just 15 for the Raiders.
“We knew going into the game we had a huge advantage numbers-wise in their previous games and systematically what they try to do on the boards,” Harper said. “But you can go out there and ‘should’ have the advantage, or you go out there and ‘have’ the advantage, and we did.
“I thought early on, you can really see us fighting for those second-chance opportunities. I thought we had some really good-box outs, some disciplined box-outs, maybe that we hadn’t seen. We’ve been working really hard in that area.”
Wright State gave Tennessee a battle early before the Lady Vols upped their game. Tennessee led 20-17 at the end of the first quarter before taking a 44-33 advantage by halftime, extending it from there.
A major reason for the Raiders’ early success, and the Lady Vols’ overall success, was Wright State’s shooting from beyond the arc. Wright State made seven of its 14 attempts from deep in the first half, but was held to just three makes on seven attempts in the second half.
“(Harper) basically just told us (to focus on) the threes,” Puckett said. “We were not executing in the first half on our defensive plan because we knew they were going to come in here and get up a bunch of threes. So then we just focused on it more in the second half.
“We really stopped over-helping and just focused on our one-on-one (defense), which helped us to be able to stay out with the shooters.”
Harper said Tennessee had to make sure Jackson “was where we wanted her to be” before letting her play again, and she showed she is “committed.” The Lady Vols now hope to have her, Franklin and the rest of the rotation available long-term with Key cheering them on from the bench, where she was Sunday; Key’s teammates and coaches even wore shirts commemorating her.
“We’re doing okay now,” Puckett said. “We let (the news about Key) soak in, and we’re going to bounce back. We’re playing for her now.”
