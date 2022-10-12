Heritage knew its meeting with Knoxville West was going to be an uphill battle, but that did not prevent it from walking off the field after a 41-0 loss with a heavy sense of disappointment that lingered into fall break.
“I don’t think we showed up to play,” Heritage coach Joe Osovet told The Daily Times.
“I don’t know what the issue was, but I don’t think we played up to our capability. Don’t get me wrong, they’re a better football program than we are at this point and time.
“After a loss, you’re always going to look at things, but really it was just about fundamental football — blocking, tackling and creating turnovers. Those are the things that we worked on during the bye week.”
Heritage gets an opportunity to make that blowout loss a distant memory when it hosts No. 8 Sevier County at 7 p.m. Friday inside Jack Renfro Stadium.
To do that, the Mountaineers (3-4, 1-2 Region 2-5A) will have to find a way to put the ball in the end zone against a stout Smoky Bear defense.
Sevier County (6-1, 2-1) has allowed 12.9 points per game through its first seven games of the season — an average that drops to 6.8 sans a 49-0 loss to top-ranked West on Sept. 16. The Smoky Bears have not allowed a team other than the Rebels to score more than 14 points.
“I think they tackle really well in space,” Osovet said. “We’ll have our work cut out for us because they are fundamentally sound. They have a good scheme and they don’t deviate from it.”
Heritage’s Bolt offense averages 28.7 points per game and has the potential to succeed against Sevier County, but the ability for Heritage’s defense to generate some takeaways and short fields could aid in that endeavor.
The Mountaineers forced opposing offenses to turn it over 19 times in a four-week span that encompassed matchups with Cocke County, William Blount, Knoxville Central and Seymour. Heritage forced a single combined turnover in its losses to Maryville, Campbell County and West.
“No matter who you play, it’s about creating turnovers, creating explosive plays on offense and not turning the football over,” Osovet said. “Because we had the bye week, it’s probably one of the better game plans we’ve put together this season. I think we have an answer for how they’re going to try and attack us.”
A victory over Sevier County may not affect Heritage’s playoff hopes given that the Mountaineers’ regular-season finale against Knoxville Halls amounts to a pseudo-playoff game.
However, it would have an impact on the foundation the program is being built upon.
Heritage missed an opportunity for a statement victory against Knoxville Central when it blew an 18-point second-half lead, but this is a chance to make amends for that defeat while also moving past a lackluster performance versus West.
“This is a program game,” Osovet said. “This is something we can really hang our hat on. We can make a statement in East Tennessee and have people say, ‘Something special is going on over there.’
“We’ve said that to our kids, but with that being said, it’s another football game. You don’t want to put too much emphasis on it because this is not an end-all-be-all game for us. I don’t want this game to get too big because I don’t think our kids are at that stage yet, but we can put a staple on the season if we get this one.”
