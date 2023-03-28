The inaugural Smoky Mountain Middle School Basketball All-Star Game included an unforeseen overtime that forced creator Shay Coker to adopt a new set of rules on the fly.
A one-minute period was agreed upon and Sevierville Middle School's Jaxson Perry tallied the lone bucket in extra time, collecting an offensive rebound before finishing the putback to propel the Sevier County All-Stars to an 85-83 victory over the Blount County All-Stars on Tuesday at Heritage High School.
Gatlinburg-Pittman's Jackson Younger tallied a game high-tying 21 points — 13 of which came in the third quarter — and was named Most Valuable Player.
Alcoa's Jamir Dean matched Younger with 21 points of his own, and he could have added four more if not for a pair of missed dunks in transition. Eagleton's Noel Meza Flores also scored in double figures with 10 points.
Carpenter's Peyton Custer (9 points), Eagleton's Hunter Downey (8) Maryville's Colton Faust (7), Heritage's Ethan Bryant (7), Carpenter's Jamie Albert (7), Alcoa's Jay Kirk (6), Maryville's Will Jones (3), Heritage's Rhett Hall (3) and Maryville's Cade Barton (2) also found the box score.
Blount County trailed 83-77 late in the fourth quarter but knocked down back-to-back 3-pointers to force overtime.
Blount County won the opening tip to start the extra period but failed to score. It got the stop on the other end — as it did so often over the final six minutes, 48 seconds of regulation in which it limited Sevier County to four points — but it was unable to finish the possession, allowing Perry to secure the game-winning second-chance opportunity.
Blount County called a timeout and drew up a play, but a turnover prevented any look at a tie or victory.
Sevier County girls 58, Blount County 44: Alcoa’s Kadie Bremer hit a 3-pointer three minutes into the second half to put Blount County out in front.
It was Blount County’s first lead since holding a slight 15-14 advantage midway through the second quarter, and it also proved to be its last.
Sevier County rattled off 15 unanswered points over the next four minutes, 35 seconds to take a 36-22 lead and never let its advantage dip below double digits afterward as it cruised to victory.
Seymour's Zahnyah Rockett finished with 10 points — the lone scorer to finish in double figures — en route to being named the inaugural Smoky Mountain All-Star Game's girls MVP.
Heritage's Faith Morris tallied a team-high 7 points for Blount County while teammate Micah Parker and Bremer each added 6 points apiece. Maryville's Harper White (5), Carpenter's Alley Everett (5), Heritage's Kenley Coker (4), Alcoa's Katelyn Pitts (4), Union Grove's Zoey Fultz (4) and Maryville's Katie Graves (3) rounded out the scoring for Blount County.
Dean, Keys showcase shooting stroke: Alcoa's Jamir Dean and Sevierville's Bailey Keys won the respective boys and girls 3-point competitions that took place between the girls and boys all-star games.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.