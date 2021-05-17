Seymour got it going with the bats late, scoring three runs in the fifth and sixth innings en route to a 7-2 victory over Tennessee High on Monday in the Region 1-AAA baseball semifinals at Seymour's Don Doyle Field.
Tres Parton stole home to give the Eagles (32-2) a 2-1 lead in the fifth and Elijah Galyon followed it up with a two-run home run to right field. A two-run double by Seth Shaw started the scoring in the sixth and he later scored on a throwing error by the catcher trying to catch Galyon stealing second.
Derek McCarley picked up the win on the mound after allowing one unearned run on two hits and two walks while striking out seven over 6 2/3 innings.
Seymour will travel to face Science Hill in the Region 1-AAA championship game, with the winner earning the right to host a Class AAA sectional Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.