FARRAGUT — Class AAA Mr. Baseball finalist Derek McCarley was looking to help his own cause and get Seymour some early momentum in its quest to repeat the sectional upset it had over Farragut in 2018.
The senior singled to lead off the top of the second inning and then stole second base, but the next three Eagles to step into the box struck out swinging to strand McCarley in scoring position.
It would be the last time Seymour got anything going with the bats until it was too late in a 9-2 season-ending loss to Farragut on Friday in the Class AAA sectionals at The Ballpark at Farragut High School.
“If we can get one run on the board right there, I think it’s a whole different ballgame,” Seymour coach Kyle Koeneman told The Daily Times. “Our guys didn’t have the right approach, and that was a huge opportunity that we missed.”
Seymour (32-4) would not notch another hit until the sixth, and by then it found itself trailing 7-0.
Farragut (36-5) struck first in the bottom of the second on an RBI walk by Garrett Brewer and added another in the third when Eli Evans drilled an RBI double off the left-field wall before the Admirals broke it open in the fifth.
Tanner Kim led off the inning with a double and Hudson Seigler followed with a single to right. Evans plated the first run of the frame with an RBI single through the left side of the infield and Lukas Buckner logged one of his four hits two batters later to give Farragut a 4-0 lead.
McCarley struck out Brewer to record the second out of the inning but promptly served up a three-run home run to Parker Evans two pitches later to bring an unceremonious end to a stellar season on the mound in which he posted an unblemished 8-0 record with a 0.44 ERA entering what would be the final start of his career.
“I could tell he was getting tired, and I left him in too long,” Koeneman said. “I was going to pull him when he got to the top of the lineup again, but he struck the guy out before (the lineup turned over) and I thought, ‘Well, let’s give it to him,’ because he’s the one who got us here to begin with.”
Farragut starter Hunter Merrick had no troubles with the Eagles, limiting them to two runs — both of which came in the sixth — on three hits while striking out eight over six innings.
“That curveball he has is good … and then he sneaks that fastball in there,” Koeneman said. “He did a good job of mixing it up, just like the pitchers at Science Hill did (in the Region 1-AAA championship). It kept our hitters off balance, and we were chasing pitches down and chasing pitches up.”
Three years ago, McCarley and fellow seniors Seth Shaw, Luke Farragut, Elijah Galyon, Judd Geringer, Cooper Douglass, Adam Quincy and Tres Parton were all a part of the biggest win in program history, beating Farragut to reach the state tournament for the first time since 2007.
They had every intention of repeating history after losing to Science Hill in the Region 1-AAA championship Wednesday but were unable to do so, putting a disappointing end to a historic campaign in which they set the program record for most wins in a season while adding a District 2-AAA title.
“The seniors have set new standards for our ballclub,” Koeneman said. “Those seniors taught these younger boys how to play the game and how to get to this point right here. They were freshmen when we got to this point a few years ago, and that’s why I brought some extra young guys with us just so they could see how you get here.
“They have nothing to hang their head about. That’s a good ballclub over there, so they just have to stay strong and be proud of what they’ve done this year because it’s not all about going to state tournaments. It’s about teaching people how to play the game right and being a part of a community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.