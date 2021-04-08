Seymour senior Elijah Galyon hit a two-run triple in the fifth inning to break a tie and spark the Eagles' offense in a 9-4 victory over William Blount on Thursday on the opening day of the Blount Discount Pharmacy Tournament.
Senior Adam Quincy followed Galyon's triple with a RBI single to extend Seymour's lead to 5-2. The Eagles (19-0) then added four runs in the seventh to seal the victory after a two-run home run from William Blount senior Avery Crabtree in the sixth trimmed the deficit to one.
Galyon entered in relief of Seymour starter AJ Berry after Crabtree's home run and proceeded to throw two perfect innings to record the save.
Quincy and fellow senior Derek McCarley each logged three hits for the Eagles. Junior Will Vance delivered the only multi-hit performance for the Governors (6-10).
Seymour will attempt to win its 20th straight to open the season when it plays Kingston at 7:15 p.m. today at Heritage High School while William Blount will try to snap a three-game losing streak when it hosts Greenback at 6 p.m. today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.