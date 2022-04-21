SEYMOUR — The Maryville baseball team quickly found themselves playing from behind after going down 3-0 in the opening two innings in their non-district matchup against Seymour on Thursday night.
The following five innings saw the Rebels desperately try to challenge Seymour’s lead. When Maryville finally managed to get runners aboard they were often left stranded. Passed balls and wild pitches haunted Maryville’s comeback effort as each inning slowly slipped away.
These little mistakes combined with Seymour’s stellar performance on the mound proved too much for Maryville as they fell 3-2 at Don Doyle Field.
“I thought that Seymour did a great job at battling,” Maryville coach Adam Sullivan told the Daily Times. “I thought we did a really poor job with plate discipline and struck out too many times on high pitches, just not really focused up early in the game. We didn’t throw strikes. We had some past balls, some wild pitches. We had just some bad defense. We gave up three runs and we couldn’t come back. We tip our hats to them, and we just played really poorly.”
The Rebels (15-8) were slow to get going in the opening two innings. Maryville’s first run came in the third after Justin Millsaps walked and a timely single by Brody McMurray managed to get his teammate across.
The successful inning was followed by silent fourth. Maryville’s Landon Dockery led off with a walk, but the following Rebels retired in order. The fifth saw a similar situation with the Rebels rallying and McMurray once again connecting with the ball hitting a shot down the third base line and getting another run across.
The fifth inning marked the last time the Rebels scored with Seymour’s pitching shutting them out in the final two innings.
Seymour’s (8-19) win over the Rebels served as a massive boost in confidence for the team after being shut out by the Rebels 8-0 earlier in the season.
“That was outstanding,” Seymour coach Kyle Koeneman said. “I told them to just keep their heads up, stay positive, things are going to start going their way. It was good for us to have a day off and kind of forget some things. We came out today, competed at the plate, pitchers through well and competed up there. We didn’t make any errors. And that was the difference in the ball game.”
Seymour’s lethal pitching duo of Drew Childress and AJ Berry combined for 12 strikeouts on the night. The two kept the Rebels off balance and guessing throughout the game. In fact, the Rebels only mustered four hits as a team.
An explosive first two offensive innings combined with tight defensive efforts was the difference maker in the matchup. Leading Seymour was Parker Seal who went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs.
The Eagles hope to ride the momentum as they enter the second half of the season. For coach Koeneman, the key to winning is competing no matter the circumstances.
“We just have to do what we did today,” Koeneman said. “We got to go into every game, every at bat, every pitch and compete. If we can compete every time and stay confident no matter what happens. We’re going to win ball games.”
