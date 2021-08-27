SEYMOUR — A week ago, Seymour won its first game since 2019 in an ugly overtime win against Gatlinburg-Pittman. There was nothing ugly about the Eagles’ 37-14 blowout win over Cherokee on Friday at Householder Field.
After struggling a week ago, the offense for Seymour (2-0) found a rhythm against Cherokee (1-1). The Eagles went 61 yards on their first drive, looking like they’d take a 7-0 lead before a Brendon Davis touchdown was called back for targeting.
Seymour settled for three thanks to the leg of last week’s hero, Wesley Zamboni.
Cherokee quickly took its first lead as Landon Jackson took a goal-line package handoff 92 yards for the score.
From there, it was all Seymour as the Eagles tallied 34 straight points.
“First week jitters,” Seymour head coach Scott Branton said of the difference in his offense between last week and this week. “You work some kinks out. You iron out some details. You have to put your eyes here, your feet here. We’re going to do what we do week-to-week.
“We put little wrinkles in here and there and things like that. You keep doing what you do and you hope to improve every week. This was a big improvement from last week. ... We were able to get a little more efficient passing game and the running game was good. The offensive line played a really good game.”
Seymour quarterback Eli Funck was shaky early, completing four of his first 10 passes. The senior’s 11th pass of the evening came on third down deep in Cherokee territory. Funck threw a strike to Ryan Lodari in traffic for a 13-yard touchdown, giving Seymour a 10-7 lead.
Funck’s biggest throw came two drives later when he found Brooks Chowder behind the Cherokee defense for a 62-yard touchdown on the first play of the drive.
“He played much more steady,” Branton said of Funck. “Last week, I’m not going to say he panicked but he kind of hit the button of, ‘What am I supposed to do right here?’ I think it’s that first game stuff.
“Second game, I think he’s a little more comfortable with what he’s seeing and made two really nice throws. One got tipped — that guy made a really great play — the second time we were able to get it over the kid’s head and Brooks (Chowder) made a great catch and there you go.”
Seymour took a 23-7 lead into halftime thanks to Funck’s second-quarter touchdowns. The Eagles run game and defense took over from there.
Cherokee’s first three drives of the second half went three-and-out, fumble and fumble. The Chiefs didn’t record a first down and had 10 yards on those possessions.
Seymour took advantage of the fumbles. In total, the Chiefs fumbled three times in their own territory. Seymour converted each into a touchdown including two third-quarter touchdown runs from senior running back Brendon Harris. The physical Harris bulled his way to 181 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries.
With the lead and its defense playing stout, Branton and Seymour kept the ball on the ground. The Eagles ran it on 28 offensive plays of ball control offense. While Harris was great, five different Eagles earned carries in the second half.
“It’s great,” Harris said. “Just to know that you’re running it down their throat and they can’t do anything about it. There’s no better feeling.”
“Anytime you’re able to run the football efficiently, play good defense and win the turnover battle you’re going to win — or at least be in a lot of games,” Branton said.
Cherokee added a fourth quarter touchdown on a long pass from Micah Jones to Preston McNaily on a broken play. Besides that, Seymour’s defense was stout, limiting the Chiefs and forcing four takeaways.
Cherokee recorded 128 yards in the second half with 60 coming on Jones’ pass to McNaily.
“Fantastic,” Branton said of his defense. “Obviously (Cherokee) put up close to 50 points last week. We were able to hold them to 14 and one came off a big, long run. Credit to their kid and offensive line – it was a great run. We have to take away those big plays. Last week, we gave up a big play on a run, this week gave up a big play on a run. We have to clean that up.”
The Eagles return to action at Volunteer in their first Region 1-4A game in Week 3.
