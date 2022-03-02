KNOXVILLE — From winning 28 games to claiming its first district title since 2008, Seymour coach Greg Hernandez had already celebrated so many accomplishments with his team this season.
Yet even as the Lady Eagles celebrated another major success Wednesday, euphoria still set in.
In the Region 2-3A tournament championship at Halls High School, Seymour blew past Northview Academy, 50-29, to claim its first region title since 2009, and Hernandez was elated as he analyzed the win.
“I’m super proud of these kids,” Hernandez said. “We gave up 29 freaking points. The way that we executed, (Northview) threw a new wrinkle at us tonight that they hadn’t done the previous three games, and we were able just to weather the storm, make enough shots and put ourselves in a position to win.
“Two years ago, we won 11 games. This year, we’re at 29 and we’re 32 minutes away from going to the state tournament. I don’t even know where I am right now. I’m just so proud of these kids because it hasn’t been easy and they’ve just fought and stayed the course.”
That “new wrinkle” Hernandez referred to was a type of box-and-one defense Northview (20-13) hoped would fluster Seymour (29-5), but it wasn’t nearly enough to halt the Lady Eagles’ offensive energy and effectiveness in their fourth game against the Lady Cougars this season.
Seymour’s offense was the catalyst, and Hernandez knew going into this season that offensive success, coupled with its patented stifling defense, would be paramount to his team making a run.
“I just knew what we could do defensively,” Hernandez said. “I just said, ‘Man, if we can figure out a way to score enough points,’ that we’re going to be a tough team to beat. It showed tonight.”
Both teams were held scoreless until about two minutes in, when Bailey McCoy hit a 2-point shot. Though Seymour turned the ball over multiple times early, its defense shined, keeping Northview from scoring until three minutes, 54 seconds remained in the opening quarter.
With McCoy leading the way offensively, the Lady Eagles held a 12-5 advantage by the start of the second quarter. After Seymour took a double-digit lead early in the period, McCoy scored while being fouled for an and-one opportunity, and Northview took a timeout before the free throw as the Lady Eagles’ advantage swelled to 12 points.
Though the Lady Cougars kept trimming the deficit to single digits, the Lady Eagles kept building their lead back up, and they took a 28-14 lead into halftime.
As is its trademark, Seymour kept up the defensive intensity, holding Northview to just six points in the third quarter and nine in the fourth.
Seymour’s Jaden Cummings was named the Tournament MVP, and Caiden Russell, Emma Watson and Brielle Turner were also included on the All-Tournament team. Watson led the Lady Eagles with 12 points and Cummings had 11.
“It’s a true doing-it-for-one-another, and that’s what I’ve been striving for since Day One that I took the program over,” Hernandez said. “To finally see it come to fruition, I wish it would have come a little sooner, I would have less white hairs, but I’m just proud of these kids. I don’t know what else to say.
“We’ve got a chance. That’s all you can say. There are 16 teams left and we’ve got a chance to be one of the eight.”
Seymour’s chance will come at 7 p.m. Saturday when it hosts Greeneville in the Class 3A sectionals, with a trip to the state tournament on the line.
“I’m just happy we’re in this situation,” Hernandez said. “We control our destiny right now and it’s just up to us.”
