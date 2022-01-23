Mickey Williams didn’t know what to expect out of his Seymour boys bowling team before the season began.
The Eagles mustered a losing record in 2021 and were winless in 2020, but some offseason determination from a group of senior leaders in Joseph Whitaker, Skyler Welborn, Austin Adcock and Brandon Cardona translated into a historic campaign.
For just the third time in program history and the first time since 2008, Seymour qualified for the TSSAA State Bowling Tournament in Smyrna and finished as one of the best eight teams in the state with a 17-7 mark last week, topping its rival from down the road in a championship match worthy of a film script in the process.
“I think we were a big surprise,” Williams told The Daily Times. “Last year, I don’t even think we were above .500 in our record and two years ago we were completely winless. This year, coming in, I had four seniors who had been playing for two and three years each. The improvement that those boys have made, basically on their own over the past year, they really had practiced a lot.
“They’re a group of friends who went bowling together quite often and so when the season started, no one expected us to even have a winning record. I really didn’t know what to expect.”
It was a match against Gatlinburg-Pittman that made Williams realize just how special this team could be, especially its response after struggling through its first six games and sitting at a .500 even record.
The Eagles’ response to adversity became a common theme the rest of the way.
“We got off to a rough start,” Williams said. “I had a couple of kids that had gotten sick, you know, COVID stuff and they had missed some games, so we were sitting at three wins and three losses six games in and we played Gatlinburg-Pittman and we were down one of our better players who was out sick. The guys that were there, this was my senior bunch, they really didn’t know what to expect from themselves.
“It was a nip and tuck game as much as bowling can be and we won 12-11, just winning by a few pins overall. It gave the boys quite a bit of confidence.”
Seymour tried carrying over that confidence into its next game against county rival and perennial area bowling power Sevier County, who had made an appearance in each of the last three state tournaments.
The Eagles weren’t able to best the Smoky Bears, falling handedly despite bowling one of their better games to that point in the season, but after that loss they won eight straight games to end the regular season and ride into the district tournament with a plethora of confidence.
“(Sevier County) is really, really good,” Williams said. “They graduated five seniors last year and all five signed scholarships to bowl in college. They’re probably the premier program in this area. We bowled really good and still lost but our boys weren’t deterred. Even though they lost that game, that put us at 4-4, it didn’t dampen their spirits any. They just kept grinding away and we went on a winning streak.”
As the No. 3 seed out of eight teams in the district, Seymour defeated William Blount and Pigeon Forge, two teams the Eagles had lost to early in the regular season. The wins set them up in the district championship game for a rematch against Sevier County where the Smoky Bears snapped their 10-game winning streak.
“We kind of felt that we had done something but it was going to be hard getting over that hump against Sevier County,” Williams said. “But being the district runner-up, we qualified for the region tournament.”
With a win against Knoxville’s L&N Stem Academy, Seymour punched its ticket to the region championship game and its third rendezvous with Sevier County
“It was as intense of a sporting event as you’d ever want to be around,” Williams said. “We were relatively even coming out of the 10-pin. We lost the first three baker’s matches and had dug ourselves a little bit of a hole. The boys were getting a little bit down. It was kind of like, ‘Here we go again.’ Nobody on my team had ever beaten Sevier County, I had never beaten them as a coach in four years.”
In the fourth baker’s match, Seymour managed to tie the game to force a match for the region title, adding another chapter to an already storybook season.
“It was an ugly game on both ends,” Williams said. “We both played poorly but we beat them, setting up a winner-take-all final match because we were tied on total pinfalls. We won that final baker’s game by three pins. It was a pretty big deal. Winning the region gave us the opportunity to go to state.”
With a region championship already secured, Seymour went on to beat Cherokee in the sectional and make its first state tournament appearance in more than a decade, but the Eagles’ incredible run ended there last Thursday.
“We got down there and found out pretty quickly that there’s some really, really good teams in West Tennessee,” Williams said. “We got beat pretty handedly, 20-3 (Thursday) against Dickson County. The kids understood that we didn’t bowl poorly, we just lost to a better team.”
The short stay in the state tournament took nothing away from what Seymour was able to accomplish, especially in a season outsiders and even the team itself entered not knowing how it would perform. The highlight, of course, was beating Sevier County for the region crown.
“At the region championship, we came down to that final match and I said that this is what any kid in any sport dreams of,” Williams said. “Winning a championship against your arch-rival and doing it in a come-from-behind type fashion. They make movies about stuff like this. It was fun. It was a lot of fun.”
