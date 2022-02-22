SEYMOUR — It was a fierce back-and-forth battle that came down to the final minutes in the District 3-3A consolation game between Northview Academy and Seymour High School on Tuesday.
The Eagles trailed by one possession with two minutes left on the clock before an unfortunate turnover and quick basket on the other end pushed the lead just out of reach as the Eagles fell, 50-44.
Seymour (3-28) had a difficult time penetrating Northview’s defense late and struggled to get shots up in the final minutes. While a heartbreaking loss for the Eagles in front of the home crowd, they made the Cougars (16-14) work for every basket and proved they can compete.
“I think we had a great effort tonight,” Seymour coach Dustin Carr told The Daily Times. “We had five guys out in our normal rotation on our bench for a number of reasons. For being so shorthanded we played with heart and effort and I’m proud of that.”
Seymour was able to keep it close throughout the first quarter, going basket for basket with their county rival. Northview struggled to sink open shots all while Seymour excelled at getting defensive rebounds.
Everything shifted in the second as Seymour was able to get open looks and outscore Northview, 18-6. However, it was Northview who shined in the second half.
“I told them to keep digging, keep fighting and keep chipping away.” Carr said. “I told them not to give up and that the game’s not over and to just to continue to battle out there.”
Leading the Eagles in the loss was guards Connor Hilton with16 points and Cameron Soulages with nine. Holding down the paint was Stan Pennington and Chandler Brandon with eight and six points. Despite the close loss, Carr knows his team is still young and knows that the future is bright.
“We had two seniors playing tonight who are both post players- the rest of the team are juniors and below.” Carr said. “They’re growing, I felt like we could have played more like we did tonight this year. You have to learn how to win in close games. Wave haven’t had many games like this and being down four or five makes a big difference. It’s a tighter game, it’s a little more pressure. I think the pressure got to us. I’m excited to see what the future will holds because we got pretty much everyone coming back next year.” Seymour will face Clinton in the Region 2-3A quarterfinals at 7 p.m. Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.