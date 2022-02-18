SEYMOUR — Dustin Carr didn’t mince words. Standing outside his team’s locker room after Seymour had just fallen to Carter, 62-38, in the District 3-3A tournament semifinals, the Eagles coach spoke his mind.
“We did not want to be here the first half,” Carr told The Daily Times. “We played scared, we played afraid and we acted like we didn’t want to be here. That’s embarrassing that we did that on our home court in a district match. That’s what I told them in (the locker room).”
Though the No. 4-seed Eagles (3-27) played the No. 1-seed Hornets (13-13) relatively close through most of the first quarter, Carter took a double-digit lead, it would never relinquish.
Behind consistent scoring from short and mid-range, the Hornets outscored the Eagles, 16-2, in the second quarter, with Seymour’s lone basket coming from Connor Hilton. The Eagles were unable to find any kind of offensive rhythm, a consistent issue for the team.
Seymour performed better offensively in the third quarter, scoring 14, but was nowhere near closing the gap as Carter continued to cruise.
“In the second half, we woke up and decided to play,” Carr said.
Cameron Soulages led the Eagles with 19 points, followed by Hilton with 11. Chandler Wilson finished with 13 for Carter; he and Gage Hutchinson both knocked down three 3-pointers each.
Seymour will face Northview Academy in the consolation game at 6 p.m. Tuesday, while Carter will move on to square off with Gibbs in the tournament championship at 7:30 p.m.
“What’s frustrating is we match up better with Gibbs,” Carr said. “We’ve beaten Gibbs this year. So it was setting up for us having a really good opportunity to make some noise and have something special, and our guys, I don’t know where their heads were (in) the first half, but it was not there. It was not in the gym.
“I’m not mad at them. I’m just frustrated because they are better than that. They are better young men. In the second half, it showed who they are. I don’t understand how you can come out and not be excited and want to be here.”
Seymour lost to Northview twice in the regular season, by scores of 68-23 and 66-51, respectively, in the first and second bouts.
If the Eagles can pull out a win on Tuesday it would give a late spark for a regional appearance.
“Northview’s got a couple of kids out with injuries,” Carr said. “Now we’ve got four out, so we’re a little bit different teams than we were before. (They’re) right down the road, it’s going to be a competitive game. We’ve just got to be ready to play.
“If you don’t get up for a county game in your home gym in the tournament, I don’t know what’s going to make you get up for basketball.”
