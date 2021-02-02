SEYMOUR — It’s no secret the Seymour boys basketball team is still in the process of finding its stride with a young and depleted roster.
The Eagles’ growing pains were on display Tuesday night against Morristown East in a District 2-AAA matchup at Seymour. But Seymour coach Dustin Carr’s goal for his squad is to get valuable experience out of each game, and they did just that despite an 85-44 loss to the Hurricanes.
“Today was more about gaining experience — we can’t simulate anything (Morristown East) has in practice,” Carr said. “It’s good for us to see that speed and size. … I like this group — they’ve got heart and they give effort. They just need to grow a little bit.”
As the lone returning senior for Seymour, Parker Aranas led the Eagles (1-19, 0-8) in scoring with a game-high 23 points. The Eagles are mostly freshmen and sophomores, and two of the 11 who played did so despite battling injuries to provide some depth Tuesday.
The team has had to grow up quickly this season. Carr said six of the players competing for Seymour now didn’t even dress varsity at the beginning of the year.
“Kids are stepping up and playing significant minutes,” Carr said. “When they make a mistake, (we challenge them) not to put their head down and pout. It’s OK. You learn from it. ... (Our goal) is to start to take a step forward each game.”
Morristown East (17-4, 9-1) took control early to enter halftime ahead 42-20. Seymour opened the third quarter with five straight points, including an Aranas 3-pointer, but turnovers prevented the Eagles from hanging onto that momentum as the Hurricanes wound up outscoring them 27-16 that frame for a 69-36 advantage.
“(Aranas) is starting to realize, ‘I’ve got to be a leader,” Carr said. “That takes maturity to know, ‘Hey, I’m playing with a bunch of younger kids — they’re going to make mistakes.’ ... It’d be a lot easier for him to seem frustrated, angry, but he doesn’t.”
Seymour kicked off the fourth quarter in similar fashion as the third with five straight points — courtesy of an Aranas layup and Connor Hilton 3-pointer — but the Hurricanes responded with back-to-back 3’s and only allowed the Eagles three more points.
Morristown East’s victory over Seymour is its second this season. The Eagles fell to the Hurricanes, 67-36, on Jan. 12. Seymour hasn’t beaten Morristown East since December of 2015.
As for the Seymour girls, their game was postponed for Covid-19 related reasons within Morristown East’s program.
“I think they do feel fortunate (to be playing),” Carr said of his squad. “Attitudes have been good. They try hard and they work hard. They just have to learn from their mistakes, but that comes with experience. …
“We’re learning some life skills, we just have to develop the basketball skills now so it can translate onto the court.”
