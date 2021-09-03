CHURCH HILL — Every coach that addressed the Seymour team after the game had the same message, they felt that the Eagles had been the better team Friday night against Volunteer.
Based on statistics, especially from the second half, that case could easily be made. The Eagles out-gained the Falcons 106 yards to just 28 over the final 23 minutes.
Football, however, is a 48-minute contest. Mistakes and poor execution in the first 25 minutes, and a failure to finish drives, caused Seymour to lose its first game of the season 28-14.
Seymour (2-1, 0-1 Region 1-4A) put itself in a hole by allowing two successful onside kicks late in the second quarter, then gave up a long kickoff return to set up on short scoring drive to open the third quarter.
Down 28-7, the Eagles controlled play the rest of the half, but only one of three extended drives ended in scoring, giving Volunteer (1-2, 1-0) a leg up over Seymour in the hunt for one of the region’s four playoff spots.
“We didn’t handle adversity very well,” Seymour coach Scott Branton said. “The first two weeks when things didn’t go our way, we were resilient, we pulled together. Tonight, we didn’t. We kind of hung our heads, we didn’t want to listen to coaching and we kind of shut down.”
Things started going wrong from the opening drive, which started promising but ended with a 16-yard loss on a bobbled snap on fourth-and-4, one of several poor exchanges on the night.
Volunteer needed only 40 yards to score in reply. Seymour was flagged for a face mask on the 4-yard touchdown run and given the extra yardage on the kickoff, the Falcons went for an onside kick and recovered it. Seymour’s defense stiffened, and the Eagles moved the ball well again starting the second quarter but had another bad snap that killed the drive.
A great punt by Josh Nevins downed at the 1-yard line and a defensive stand led to a blocked punt to set the Eagles up with an easy 1-play, 1-yard drive to tie things at 7.
Volunteer went up 14-7 with its most sustained drive, a 10-play effort, capped with a touchdown pass from Garrison Barrett to Christian Cason with 23 seconds to play in the half.
Volunteer tried and took another onside kick, as a low liner ricocheted off an Eagle lineman. The Falcons converted after Barrett (17-for-30, 185 yards) threw 29 yards to set up a 1-yard plunge and sudden 21-7 halftime lead.
Another poor special teams opened the second half. Volunteer returned the kickoff 55 yards and needed just two plays, one another long effort from Barrett after eluding the Seymour rush, and the Eagles were down 28-7 just 51 seconds into the half.
Seymour countered with a 66-yard drive and scored with Funck running a perfect option keep from nine yards out.
The Eagles played strong the rest of the way and dominated both lines but suffered from untimely drops, penalties and several more big losses on snaps sailing past Funck.
“We’ve got to learn from it,” Branton said. “It’s a long season, and we don’t look ahead beyond the next week. We are going to regroup and focus on our next opponent.”
Seymour travels to Cocke County for a non-region matchup in Week 4 against a Fighting Cocks squad that got its first win Friday against Heritage.
