SEVIERVILLE — A cold start for Seymour coupled with a composed finish from Sevier County spelled the end of the season for the Lady Eagles, who fell to the Bearettes 52-35 in the Region 1-AAA tournament semi-final contest Monday evening.
District 2-AAA champs and No. 1 seed Sevier County (28-4) will travel to Science Hill Wednesday night for the Region 1 championship and guaranteed its slot in state sectional play with the win over No. 3 Seymour (21-9).
“The 3-ball has predicted our success throughout the year, and it hurt us early on that we weren’t able to knock some of those down,” Seymour coach Greg Hernandez said. “That could have given us the spark defensively that we needed. We had some good looks and they just didn’t fall.”
Seymour hit only one of seven 3-point attempts in the opening frame and finished the half at just 2-for-12. Neither team found the net much early on, with Sevier County taking a 6-3 lead and stretching that to 16-10 at the half.
Game-high scorer Maci Pitner heated up after the break with four treys—three from well beyond NBA range—to finish with 20 points, but without one starter hurt late season and lack of firepower from other Eagles, Seymour trailed the entire contest.
A trey from Katelyn Waggoner (6 points) cut a 28-23 Sevier County lead to just four points, 30-26, with five minutes remaining. Sevier County replied immediately after a quick time-out with a 3-pointer canned by Emma Fowler.
The two teams traded buckets but time was running out for Seymour to make a move. The Lady Eagles were forced to foul and that’s when the experience of a squad starting four seniors and one junior became manifest.
Senior Amanda Clabo scored 10 of her team-high 15 points in the final two minutes with a perfect 10-for 10 showing at the charity stripe including two crucial early 1-and-1 conversions before Seymour pushed into the double bonus.
Seymour knew of Clabo’s sangfroid at the stripe from an earlier mid-season contest on Huskey Court. Clabo was fouled with no time left on the clock and hit both free throws to push that game into overtime, where the Bearettes prevailed by four points.
“I knew I had to make them to make sure we had it in the bag,” Clabo said. “Last time we played them at home, I had to make the two to send it to overtime. I’ve been stuck on the line a lot against (Seymour).”
Pitner and Seymour had started out red-hot in a late January rematch with their county foes, bolting out to an early 11-0 lead and coasting to an 18-point win. Monday night neither team had much firepower early on, as Sevier County eked out a 6-3 lead after the first quarter and just 16-10 at the half.
Sevier County blanketed Pitner and all too often, Seymour teammates drove into the paint but dished outside rather than push farther for inside buckets or fouls.
“We had put in a diamond-and-one, but we knew we didn’t have to go to it unless (Pitner) started to get hot,” Clabo said. “We knew if we could keep her cold, we could just play our own defense and keep it at our pace.”
Clabo’s perfect free-throw shooting on five trips to the line in the final minutes kept the Lady Eagles from pulling any closer. Sevier County controlled the tempo, stayed calm despite intense pressure and pulled away for the final 17-point margin.
“That senior class for (Sevier County), those girls are warriors and there’s no quit in them,” Hernandez said. “They made those free throws when it mattered. At the end of the day, we just didn’t capitalize on our opportunities.”
