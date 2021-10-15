RUTLEDGE — A Gatorade drenching of coach Scott Branton helped Seymour wash away the bad memories of the past few years that included a winless campaign last season.
More importantly, the post-game celebration signaled that the Eagles senior class garnered its first playoff appearance as well as a winning season following a 35-14 road victory over Grainger.
“It’s our first time in making the playoffs in six years,” senior workhorse Brendon Harris told The Daily Times. “We were expected to go 0-10 like last year. We were expected to be last place in the district. This is a big statement for us, a big change in our culture.”
Seymour (6-2, 2-2 Region 1-4A) took advantage of seven Grainger turnovers to run up a large margin before having to fend off a late Grizzlies’ comeback. Grainger (4-5, 0-5) outgained the Eagles, 258-238, but three fumbles and four interceptions, one of which was returned 54 yards for a touchdown by Harris, spelled the difference.
“The turnover game, especially in high school football, is very important,” Branton said. “Whoever wins the turnover battle and runs the football better usually wins. (Grainger) was able to get us offensively in a few categories, but we won the turnover battle and the one that really matters, which is on the scoreboard.”
Grainger started its giveaway with a fumble on its first snap, which senior Tyler Rogers recovered. Seymour marched 57 yards in nine plays, with Kai Thompson cashing in the final five yards by breaking into a hole then spinning off one would-be tackler for the touchdown.
Seymour stopped a long drive from Grainger with a pass breakup on fourth down, but the Grizzlies again fumbled after a long punt by Josh Nevins reversed field positions. The two teams traded short possessions, but a shanked punt gave the Eagles another short field, and two plays later Eli Funck found Brooks Crowder behind all defenders for a 62-yard touchdown pass.
Grainger was picked by Landon Beeler on its next play and Seymour converted with a 29-yard drive capped with another Thompson run, this one from nine yards out.
Grainger marched methodically downfield on its last possession of the half but ran out of time to give Seymour the 21-0 halftime lead.
Harris missed most of the first half with health issues, but Thompson and Jaeden Williams did enough to take pressure off of Funck, who finished a productive 5-of-8 for 107 yards. A running-by-committee approach with six rushers earned 131 yards on 36 carries. Most importantly, Seymour suffered only one turnover.
The Grizzlies failed an onside-kick attempt starting the second half. Seymour failed to capitalize on the field position, but Grainger returned to the bad habits and fumbled a punt return. Funck took advantage, throwing a long ball into the end zone to a leaping Ryan Lodari.
Grainger finally put together a scoring drive to avert a shutout and then forced Seymour’s lone turnover, but Crowder snared an interception to quell the momentum. On the next Grizzlies effort, Harris shut down any comeback hope by stepping in front of a screen pass and barreling 54 yards for the final Eagle tally.
“We had watched on film that they ran a little slip screen for a long touchdown,” Harris said. “It was a time in the game when they needed a big play. I saw (the intended receiver) turn around, then I saw the quarterback’s eyes, and just stepped in and took it.”
Grainger scored once more with a fourth-down prayer. An ensuing onside kick recovery amounted to nothing after three straight incomplete passes, and then Seymour ran out the final three minutes with five straight rushes, leading to Branton’s bath.
Seymour travels to South Greene in a non-region match next Friday night.
