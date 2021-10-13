Seymour senior quarterback Eli Funck is more than confident heading into Friday’s game at Grainger.
“I think we’re more physical than them, and we’re just going to dominate them Friday night,” Funck told The Daily Times.
That physicality isn’t just limited to one of two positions, according to Funck.
“It’s everything,” Funck said. “We bring it every time.”
The Eagles (5-2, 1-2 Region 1-4A) didn’t play last week, but were blown out by region foe Greeneville, 66-7, on Oct. 1. That’s been a rarity for Seymour this season, though, as it bounced back from a winless season in 2020 to win five of its first six games before running into the Greene Devils.
“(It’s been) great, the whole thing,” Funck said. “I expect the rest of the year to be great, too. Can’t wait to get to the playoffs after this week. After we win this week, we get into the playoffs. We’re going to be good. It’s great.”
Funck and senior tailback Brendon Harris, a bruising runner who gets carry after carry in Seymour’s offense, headline its attack. He rumbled ahead for 218 yards and three touchdowns in the Eagles’ 27-12 win over Heritage on Sept. 24. The team is aware of its situation heading into Friday’s game, which kicks off at 7 p.m., according to coach Scott Branton.
“Practice has been pretty good,” Branton said. “The kids have been focused and they understand what the opportunity they have is. They know that Grainger has the same opportunity and whoever is more focused, more physical, more aggressive and makes the fewest mistakes is going to win this game.”
Grainger (4-4, 0-4) has yet to win a region game, but poses a unique issue for defensive coordinators: the Grizzlies use two quarterbacks offensively.
“They do a lot of good things with both quarterbacks, so that’s tough to prepare for,” Branton said. “Defensively, they’re very aggressive and they’re going to play hard, and they’re sound. So it’s going to be a good football game.”
