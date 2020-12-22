Tyler Whaley delivered a simple plea to his Seymour basketball teammates at halftime.
The senior guard wanted more energy from the players on the bench. He knew Seymour was going to need that support in the second half if it wanted to rally past Maryville Christian.
His message was received. Seymour’s bench players jumped from their seat to celebrate every basket and clapped throughout every defensive possession. Whaley said he and his teammates thrived off that energy. Whaley also did his part, scoring a game-high 17 points during Seymour’s 45-42 victory over Maryville Christian on Tuesday at the Heritage Christmas Classic to help the Eagles (1-9) earn their first win this season.
“We ride off energy a lot as a team,” Whaley told The Daily Times. “(Their energy) helped a lot. … I think the energy will carry over tomorrow and if our bench come and we all are ready to go tomorrow. I think we can get another win tomorrow.”
Nic Childress and Connor Hilton also finished in double figures, scoring 12 and 10 points, respectively. Seymour trailed Maryville Christian, 22-18, at halftime. Seymour opened the fourth with a 10-3 run to take a 46-41 lead. They relied on a matchup zone the remainder of the quarter to survive Maryville Christian’s late rally.
“I was proud of their effort,” Seymour coach Blake Carr said. “We still made mistakes. … But overall, I am proud of them. They didn’t quit. They were down by four at the half and didn’t shoot really well. I played a lot of people in the first half — I played everybody. I think they stepped up to the challenge. which is all I can ask.”
And his players did so against a Maryville Christian team (7-5) that had already defeated several Class AAA programs in the area. Maryville Christian beat William Blount and David Crockett. It nearly earned another victory over a public school on Tuesday. Maryville Christian entered the fourth with a 38-36 lead. Whaley responded by drilling a triple to give Seymour the lead. Then Hilton took over. He slashed to the basket to score a layup and then buried a 3-pointer on the following possession to extend Seymour’s lead to 46-41 with five minutes to go.
Maryville Christian had chances to retake the lead, but struggled to find open shots against Seymour’s matchup zone.
With Maryville Christian trailing 53-49, Jamey Wright missed a triple with 30 seconds left. Hilton then tossed an outlet to Parker Aranas, who scored a layup with 20 seconds to deliver the dagger.
“We just struggled executing on a couple of things and making that extra pass,” Maryville Christian coach Brian Turbyfill said. “They are so passionate and eager to get big-time wins like yesterday (against Heritage) and today that anytime things start going wrong, we get really hard on ourselves and down on ourselves, just because they know what we are capable of and when we don’t play that way it’s really frustrating for them.”
The good news for Maryville Christian is that the Eagles have another opportunity to snag a signature win against Elizabethton. The Seymour Eagles have a chance to build on Tuesday’s victory when they face Heritage during the final day of the tournament.
“I am extremely proud of them,” Whaley said of his teammates. “I love all my teammates to death.”
